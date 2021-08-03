Chevron Left
Back to Contact Center AI: Operations and Implementation

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Contact Center AI: Operations and Implementation by Google Cloud

4.7
stars
35 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to "CCAI Operations and Implementation", the fourth course in the "Customer Experiences with Contact Center AI" series. In this course, learn some best practices for integrating conversational solutions with your existing contact center software, establishing a framework for human agent assistance, and implementing solutions securely and at scale. In this course, you'll be introduced to Agent Assist and the technology it uses so you can delight your customers with the efficiencies and accuracy of services provided when customers require human agents, connectivity protocols, APIs, and platforms which you can use to create an integration between your virtual agent and the services already established for your business, Dialogflow's Environment Management tool for deployment of different versions of your virtual agent for various purposes, compliance measures and regulations you should be aware of when bringing your virtual agent to production, and you'll be given tips from virtual agent subject matter experts on how to avoid mishaps in your design and implementation that will result in a poor experience for your customers. This is an intermediate course, intended for learners with the following types of roles: • Software developers: Codes computer software in a programming language (e.g., C++, Python, Javascript) and often using an SDK/API. • Operations specialists: Monitors system operations and troubleshoots problems. Installs, supports, and maintains network and system tools. Recommended prerequisite: Before taking this course, learners may wish to take the "CCAI Conversational Design Fundamentals" course....
Filter by:

1 - 6 of 6 Reviews for Contact Center AI: Operations and Implementation

By Eduardo E M M

Aug 2, 2021

Its a great course to do a conversational projects using a Google Technology. This course give another vision about what its the customer experience

By roumon a f

Apr 27, 2021

très satisfait

By Stefan H

Feb 24, 2021

This course covers several aspects of the complex business of creating CC solutions with Dialogflow as a base. Most of these aspects are needed in the real world so it is very useful to have the understanding of this overview. I have the experience of trying to build complex Dialogflow solutions on a telephony platform without this understanding and I can say that there are always aspects you miss that will be problematic somewhere along the line.

By Cameron G

Jan 2, 2022

Lecture slides should include dynamic visuals that match and demonstrate the content that's being covered. It was extremely difficult to parse visuals aligned with the content being presented.

By Edgar S

Oct 17, 2021

Curso muy bueno para el desarrollo de agentes virtuales

By Mona M

Jan 31, 2022

I had to contact support for nearly every lab. Qwiklabs support were rarely able to help, nearly all my queries they said would need to be investigated by their team and followed up by email. The SAF lab in the last course was too technical for a non-developer and the instructions were incomplete. Ironically a horrible customer experience, a difficult educational experience, and unnecessarily exhausting. Fix your instructions. Include screenshots with every step.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder