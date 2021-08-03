By Eduardo E M M•
Aug 2, 2021
Its a great course to do a conversational projects using a Google Technology. This course give another vision about what its the customer experience
By roumon a f•
Apr 27, 2021
très satisfait
By Stefan H•
Feb 24, 2021
This course covers several aspects of the complex business of creating CC solutions with Dialogflow as a base. Most of these aspects are needed in the real world so it is very useful to have the understanding of this overview. I have the experience of trying to build complex Dialogflow solutions on a telephony platform without this understanding and I can say that there are always aspects you miss that will be problematic somewhere along the line.
By Cameron G•
Jan 2, 2022
Lecture slides should include dynamic visuals that match and demonstrate the content that's being covered. It was extremely difficult to parse visuals aligned with the content being presented.
By Edgar S•
Oct 17, 2021
Curso muy bueno para el desarrollo de agentes virtuales
By Mona M•
Jan 31, 2022
I had to contact support for nearly every lab. Qwiklabs support were rarely able to help, nearly all my queries they said would need to be investigated by their team and followed up by email. The SAF lab in the last course was too technical for a non-developer and the instructions were incomplete. Ironically a horrible customer experience, a difficult educational experience, and unnecessarily exhausting. Fix your instructions. Include screenshots with every step.