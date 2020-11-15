About this Course

Beginner Level

T​his course is open to anyone who would like to learn more about contact tracing in their community

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the signs, symptoms, modes of transmission and epidemiology of COVID-19

  • Describe the drug development process, clinical trial phases, and current COVID - 19 vaccine candidates

  • Characterize underlying risk factors experienced by vulnerable groups that predisposes to COVID-19 and available resources for high risk communities

  • Describe the purpose of contact tracing, the context in which it is conducted, and identify challenges and effective communication strategies

Skills you will gain

  • Public Health
  • Contact Tracing
Beginner Level

T​his course is open to anyone who would like to learn more about contact tracing in their community

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

University of Houston

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Epidemiology

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 19 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

History of Pandemics

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 26 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

COVID-19 Testing

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 21 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Public Health

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 23 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

What is Contact Tracing?

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 40 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Vaccine and Spread

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 16 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Contact Tracing: Ethical, Legal, and Regulatory Issues

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 24 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Mental Health and COVID-19

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Health Equity

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Pregnancy and COVID-19

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

COVID-19 in Children

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 10 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Community Education and Navigation

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 34 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Community Resources

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 34 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

