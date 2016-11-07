In the second course of the Content Strategy Specialization - "Managing Content" - you will dive deeper into Content Strategy by learning some great options for managing your important content once it's been created. You will look at media platforms and how best to tell an organization’s “content story” across those platforms using a human-centered design. Then, you'll take a close look at ways to best utilize social and mobile media, as well as some of the issues around insourcing/outsourcing content. Finally, you'll get an inside look at how legal issues associated with Content Strategy are handled in companies large and small around the globe.
This course is part of the Content Strategy for Professionals Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
Northwestern University
Northwestern University is a private research and teaching university with campuses in Evanston and Chicago, Illinois, and Doha, Qatar. Northwestern combines innovative teaching and pioneering research in a highly collaborative environment that transcends traditional academic boundaries.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Platforms and Design
Module 1 looks at media platforms and how best to tell an organization’s “content story” across those platforms using a human-centered design.
Social and Mobile Media
Module 2 is dedicated to utilizing social and mobile media.
Managing Content and IP
Module 3 brings together the prior weeks by focusing on managing content across your organization, the issues around insourcing/outsourcing content, as well as the some legal issues associated with Content Strategy.
Reviews
- 5 stars66.22%
- 4 stars25.82%
- 3 stars6.29%
- 2 stars0.66%
- 1 star0.99%
TOP REVIEWS FROM CONTENT STRATEGY FOR PROFESSIONALS: MANAGING CONTENT
very good lecture and assignment design. But I prefer more case study in the lecture to help the learners better understand the rules.
Excellent continuation of the first course in this specialization.
It is a direct course with many practical lessons!
I hereby would like to say thank you for this valuable opportunity. Best regards,
About the Content Strategy for Professionals Specialization
Content Strategy uses credible, trustworthy, transparent media to communicate stories and information to enhance an organization’s strategic goals. In this Specialization, you’ll learn best practices from recognized industry and academic experts on how to create and implement engaging content across media platforms that the people you want to reach will really value.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.