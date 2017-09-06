Chevron Left
Content Strategy for Professionals: Managing Content by Northwestern University

About the Course

In the second course of the Content Strategy Specialization - "Managing Content" - you will dive deeper into Content Strategy by learning some great options for managing your important content once it's been created. You will look at media platforms and how best to tell an organization’s “content story” across those platforms using a human-centered design. Then, you'll take a close look at ways to best utilize social and mobile media, as well as some of the issues around insourcing/outsourcing content. Finally, you'll get an inside look at how legal issues associated with Content Strategy are handled in companies large and small around the globe. This course serves professionals who want to learn to manage their trustable, engaging and often interactive content to advance their enterprise’s future and their own career in it. As a bonus, we've also included a toolkit to download and take back to work. Can’t remember the 3 truths that frame all communications in the digital age? Need to convince a co-worker that a human centered design approach is best for your project? Want to review how you create an engaging brand for your content? You will find answers to those questions and more in the toolkit. Guest lecturers in this course include: -- Emily Withrow, Assistant Professor, Medill, Northwestern -- Jeremy Gilbert, Director of Strategic Initiatives, The Washington Post -- Randy Hlavac, Lecturer, Medill, Northwestern (and lead professor of the Social Media Marketing Specialization also on Coursera)...

By Christine O

Sep 6, 2017

This course is really dated. The readings and links are for information from 2014. Digital media courses need to be very timely. Additionally, this course emphasizes creating "engaging" content... but so far, this course, though informative, is certainly not engaging. There are very few graphics or photos, it's mostly just talking heads.

By Saradwati C

Aug 9, 2017

I loved the course. The content was very comprehensive and meaningful.

However, I just have one feedback:

I would have preferred to have the Case Study in the third week instead of the second. Trying to complete the Case Study without completing the last few topics did not make sense to me because there were actually questions on measuring content strategy impact in the Case Study, which were topics from week 3.

If you can check and rectify that for future students it will be great!

Thanking You

Saradwati Chatterjee

By Joe T

Aug 26, 2018

There are many interesting segments in this course. For my specific situation the part on curated content was the most pertinent. Our company is launching a new product. Our web site for this product is under consideration now, and this is something we're discussing.

By Kathryn S

Oct 16, 2019

I really am finding value in this course. The assignments challenge me and I walk away from every lesson feeling the need to implement something new!

By Diego S G

Feb 16, 2018

I wish they'd have a higher level of interactivity because sometimes it gets quite boring. Great info, but they present it in a dull way sometimes.

By Phan T A

Apr 12, 2016

good course :)

can i get hard copy certificate after finish all modules sir?

By Sherine S

Apr 13, 2020

I hate how the peer review is going. Some people leave very offensive comments

By Sabika H

Oct 31, 2019

Great course! Covered various ways we can manage content whether individually or on an organizational level. The instructors explained all concepts in an easy manner and provided diagrams and tools for further understanding wherever required. All in all, this course has clarified a lot of confusions I had in building a perfect content strategy. Thank you!

By Iyiola A

Jun 18, 2020

I've learnt how to create an effective strategy for managing content. its not just about writing blog posts and slapping them on the website. Content has to be intentional, thought out, and address the users' specific needs. The course taught me that.

This course, and specialization as a whole, is highly recommend for anyone who cares about content.

By Dario R

Jul 27, 2017

Professor Lavine is able to focus on the most relevant informations for his audience (we, the students :) demonstrating that he is not just talking about managing content but he is able to create relevant and high quality contents on his own. I'm really secure that I made a great choise enrolling :)

By Rishi A

Nov 10, 2016

The role of human centered design in reaching out to target audience has been delved with beautifully in this module. What to use - Image, videos, graphics and which medium to use - mobile, computer, tablet for making the biggest impact is the backbone of this module.

By Olesya A

Aug 27, 2016

I really like the concise and informative way in which this course is organized. Thank you for developing relevant, cutting-edge content and delivering it the wide world audience! I think you really contribute to the better world.

By RAKHEE S

Aug 7, 2020

Its provides good insight on the subject, above all interviews and videos with Experienced Top level individuals of the company and institutes provide more deeper understanding and broad prospective of the subject.

By J C

Apr 25, 2020

certain acronyms are tough to understand. Some professors speech is'nt that student friendly .otherwise a good course especially for people acquainted with English language . Others may find it tough.

By Megan G

Mar 12, 2021

A lot of information was delivered, yet it was very well summarized and easy to digest. The examples provided to demonstrate concepts were really helpful. Great course!

By James-Anthony G

Aug 13, 2019

Randy and the team are brilliant. I am redoing this entire specialization to remain engaged with the content. Great work Randy and Northwestern!

By Yuan L

Nov 8, 2016

very good lecture and assignment design. But I prefer more case study in the lecture to help the learners better understand the rules.

By Virginia I

Jul 3, 2020

Very useful information much of which is still relevant in 2020. I also appreciate the reading material that's provided as PDFs.

By fcastilloch

Jan 21, 2021

Excellent course and excellent specialization, so happy to be learning from these world-class professors

By Deleted A

Mar 13, 2018

Excellent course. Strong theory, practical tools, usable methods for content strategy development.

By Julian V G

Sep 3, 2017

Excelente, sobretodo el tema de audiencias virtuales y herramientas de medios y plataformas

By OZGE B K

May 3, 2020

I hereby would like to say thank you for this valuable opportunity. Best regards,

By Gerard

Oct 3, 2017

Excellent course, overall great content and clarity on the subject matter.

By Jennifer H

Aug 5, 2019

Excellent continuation of the first course in this specialization.

By Violet Z

May 23, 2016

Very practical approach with useful information and great guests

