JC
Apr 24, 2020
certain acronyms are tough to understand. Some professors speech is'nt that student friendly .otherwise a good course especially for people acquainted with English language . Others may find it tough.
MG
Mar 12, 2021
A lot of information was delivered, yet it was very well summarized and easy to digest. The examples provided to demonstrate concepts were really helpful. Great course!
By Christine O•
Sep 6, 2017
This course is really dated. The readings and links are for information from 2014. Digital media courses need to be very timely. Additionally, this course emphasizes creating "engaging" content... but so far, this course, though informative, is certainly not engaging. There are very few graphics or photos, it's mostly just talking heads.
By Saradwati C•
Aug 9, 2017
I loved the course. The content was very comprehensive and meaningful.
However, I just have one feedback:
I would have preferred to have the Case Study in the third week instead of the second. Trying to complete the Case Study without completing the last few topics did not make sense to me because there were actually questions on measuring content strategy impact in the Case Study, which were topics from week 3.
If you can check and rectify that for future students it will be great!
Thanking You
Saradwati Chatterjee
By Joe T•
Aug 26, 2018
There are many interesting segments in this course. For my specific situation the part on curated content was the most pertinent. Our company is launching a new product. Our web site for this product is under consideration now, and this is something we're discussing.
By Kathryn S•
Oct 16, 2019
I really am finding value in this course. The assignments challenge me and I walk away from every lesson feeling the need to implement something new!
By Diego S G•
Feb 16, 2018
I wish they'd have a higher level of interactivity because sometimes it gets quite boring. Great info, but they present it in a dull way sometimes.
By Phan T A•
Apr 12, 2016
good course :)
can i get hard copy certificate after finish all modules sir?
By Sherine S•
Apr 13, 2020
I hate how the peer review is going. Some people leave very offensive comments
By Sabika H•
Oct 31, 2019
Great course! Covered various ways we can manage content whether individually or on an organizational level. The instructors explained all concepts in an easy manner and provided diagrams and tools for further understanding wherever required. All in all, this course has clarified a lot of confusions I had in building a perfect content strategy. Thank you!
By Iyiola A•
Jun 18, 2020
I've learnt how to create an effective strategy for managing content. its not just about writing blog posts and slapping them on the website. Content has to be intentional, thought out, and address the users' specific needs. The course taught me that.
This course, and specialization as a whole, is highly recommend for anyone who cares about content.
By Dario R•
Jul 27, 2017
Professor Lavine is able to focus on the most relevant informations for his audience (we, the students :) demonstrating that he is not just talking about managing content but he is able to create relevant and high quality contents on his own. I'm really secure that I made a great choise enrolling :)
By Rishi A•
Nov 10, 2016
The role of human centered design in reaching out to target audience has been delved with beautifully in this module. What to use - Image, videos, graphics and which medium to use - mobile, computer, tablet for making the biggest impact is the backbone of this module.
By Olesya A•
Aug 27, 2016
I really like the concise and informative way in which this course is organized. Thank you for developing relevant, cutting-edge content and delivering it the wide world audience! I think you really contribute to the better world.
By RAKHEE S•
Aug 7, 2020
Its provides good insight on the subject, above all interviews and videos with Experienced Top level individuals of the company and institutes provide more deeper understanding and broad prospective of the subject.
By J C•
Apr 25, 2020
certain acronyms are tough to understand. Some professors speech is'nt that student friendly .otherwise a good course especially for people acquainted with English language . Others may find it tough.
By Megan G•
Mar 12, 2021
A lot of information was delivered, yet it was very well summarized and easy to digest. The examples provided to demonstrate concepts were really helpful. Great course!
By James-Anthony G•
Aug 13, 2019
Randy and the team are brilliant. I am redoing this entire specialization to remain engaged with the content. Great work Randy and Northwestern!
By Yuan L•
Nov 8, 2016
very good lecture and assignment design. But I prefer more case study in the lecture to help the learners better understand the rules.
By Virginia I•
Jul 3, 2020
Very useful information much of which is still relevant in 2020. I also appreciate the reading material that's provided as PDFs.
By fcastilloch•
Jan 21, 2021
Excellent course and excellent specialization, so happy to be learning from these world-class professors
By Deleted A•
Mar 13, 2018
Excellent course. Strong theory, practical tools, usable methods for content strategy development.
By Julian V G•
Sep 3, 2017
Excelente, sobretodo el tema de audiencias virtuales y herramientas de medios y plataformas
By OZGE B K•
May 3, 2020
I hereby would like to say thank you for this valuable opportunity. Best regards,
By Gerard•
Oct 3, 2017
Excellent course, overall great content and clarity on the subject matter.
By Jennifer H•
Aug 5, 2019
Excellent continuation of the first course in this specialization.
By Violet Z•
May 23, 2016
Very practical approach with useful information and great guests