The Capstone Project will let you demonstrate all that you have learned throughout the Content Strategy Specialization. It is an exciting learning experience that takes you through developing an effective Content Strategy package to meaningfully understand its scope and impact.
This course is part of the Content Strategy for Professionals Specialization
Northwestern University
Northwestern University is a private research and teaching university with campuses in Evanston and Chicago, Illinois, and Doha, Qatar. Northwestern combines innovative teaching and pioneering research in a highly collaborative environment that transcends traditional academic boundaries.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Capstone Overview and Directions
Please start by reading these pages and watching the video. They will let you know how to complete the Capstone Project and earn your Content Strategy Specialization Certificate from Northwestern University.
Content Strategy for Professionals Capstone Project Story
In this section you will find the assignment details you will need to complete by the end of Week 3.
Assignment Submission
This week you will submit the content for your Capstone Project.
Peer Review
This week you will complete 3 peer reviews and earn your Specialization Certificate!
It's a good project from learning point. As what ever one learns in the courses, implements it.
Great project with very relevant questions to answer.
Loved the entire course and the teaching materials. Has been very informative, engaging and highly relevant. Will come back for more.
Great project summarizing the whole specialization!
About the Content Strategy for Professionals Specialization
Content Strategy uses credible, trustworthy, transparent media to communicate stories and information to enhance an organization’s strategic goals. In this Specialization, you’ll learn best practices from recognized industry and academic experts on how to create and implement engaging content across media platforms that the people you want to reach will really value.
