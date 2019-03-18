LE
Apr 24, 2020
It was perfect.I really love it,its simplicity,easy understanding,you guys really made it easy.A big thank you to the Coursera Team, I'll look forward to doing more project with you guys.Thanks xoxo
SS
Aug 30, 2020
It was a great course, I learnt how to make a full fledged chat bot using Dialogflow. And having being made chatbot on Amazon Lex I really think Google's Dialogflow chatbot platform is miles ahead.
By Katarzyna S•
Mar 18, 2019
First of all, I naturally learned about Dialogflow, what it can do and I got a little preview of how it does it. It was not at all exhausting and I feel like even though there are two bigger projects in this course, neither was truly finished and neither used the full ppotential of the tool. However, the most annoying part is that every lab requires you to configure everything anew, and especially with labs 4 and 5 I did not really see the need to break them into separate parts, since there was little to do in either of them. I do not know if it was only my problem, but for labs 4 and 5 I could not read the instructions, because they did not load. Another thing is that it seems like the GCP changed its interface a little bit since the course was created and they did not update the instructions accordingly. This is not something that will stop you from completing the course, but it's pretty annoying and somewhat time-consuming. I liked the first week a lot better than the second, because I did not experience any technical problems with it and I felt like I could have really gotten a hands-on experience with Dialogflow.
By Santosh M•
Jun 2, 2020
Some instructions for the labs are outdated. Also, even though the labs have detailed instructions, nothing much is explained about what is going on, so it would have been better if the theory part was more detailed and perhaps lengthy.
By Carl S•
Jan 15, 2019
Good introduction. There is some errors in quicklabs.
By Ram R•
Nov 27, 2019
Quiklabs are very buggy. Instructions do not match the software and I had to stop performing the tasks listed in the lab material (twice) because of bugs in Dialogflow. Terrible..
By Samantha D•
Sep 13, 2019
The lab activities were not that well prepared. I believe this course should be longer. The hour and a half intended for each lab is not enough to fully explore all of DialogFlow features.
By pavan•
May 31, 2020
The second week of the course has some problems in the versioning ( Pyhton configuration error that comes only to few users but not to other while importing HR dta into google cloud store etc ). This should be improved otherwise the subsequent exercises are just going to be useless for students.
By Caroline V•
Sep 23, 2019
I really battled with the quicklabs tasks. The installations kept crashing or failing, and I had no idea why or what went wrong
By Chiel -•
Jul 2, 2020
It is not up to date for Dialogflow V2. Therefore, week 2 labs are a pain.
By Akshat B•
Jun 26, 2019
A good course covering the basics of Dialogflow. The labs on Pizza ordering bot were great and gave a practical hands-on experience of Dialogflow
By Björn T•
Oct 6, 2019
i wanted to learn this, how it was commited and i was very happy to get the chance to learn about dialogflow. But now, i think, this is only a google cloud promotion.
Things to know before starting course:
You have to know about Python, AngularJs - Best if you know every thing about google cloud.
The Lady who explains is working with snippets at week 2- so u can press stop and try to do it like her - think you will not success.
The Community is a shame - For every problem with the course some indian first level supporters type: Send a request to Qwirklabs - Really? Even when the Python code wich is given not is working? (Environment is fine).
Until now, i don't know, how to store my project and run it with the other runtime - this is not that good explained.
So there is no chance to pass the exam... even if u want
By Prateek S•
Apr 29, 2020
Week 2 labs were broken and not working.
Especially lab 3 to 5. Good lord there were incorrect and faulty syntaxes given in instructions. Even random blogs were giving better instructions.
Lab 5 - services generated by app deployment were broken at google's end and not working.
I felt this was waste of my time.
This course experience gives a bad experience about google app engine
By Lucky S E•
Apr 25, 2020
It was perfect.I really love it,its simplicity,easy understanding,you guys really made it easy.A big thank you to the Coursera Team, I'll look forward to doing more project with you guys.Thanks xoxo
By Swaraj S•
Aug 31, 2020
It was a great course, I learnt how to make a full fledged chat bot using Dialogflow. And having being made chatbot on Amazon Lex I really think Google's Dialogflow chatbot platform is miles ahead.
By TOURING T•
Mar 29, 2019
This course we really helpful in understanding the power of Google cloud services I would like to go further with other courses
Thanks a lot Andrew Ng and Coursera team and tutors from Google
By Ignacio G G•
Jan 20, 2020
Very good material and explanations an bery interesting matter. Nevertheless I got a bit dissapointed with Labs, becaause most of the time was devoted tu cut and paste commands and doing things ob GCP without really understanding. I think you should (1) Provide more automation of GCP actions (2) Include a module explaining the basis of GCP and the libraries used.
By Sitaram R•
Feb 16, 2020
The course is fine for a basic introduction to Dialogflow but the time restrictions on the labs are a hindrance and they are also buggy. This is not the course if you are looking are looking for deeper handling of multiple contexts / bots, development and deployment outside of G Cloud.
By Haytham A•
Jul 14, 2020
The course was a great introduction to Dialogflow, and Google Cloud Platform (in general). However, some commands in the labs don't run and either give a wrong message or take a long time without response. This results in being unable to complete some of the labs.
By Carlo H•
Jul 2, 2020
Creo que podrían disgregar la semana dos, hay demasiados conceptos sobre python en un solo video. Lo mismo con las credenciales de Dialogflow, están usando una integración con la V1, y eso ya esta deprecado. Se deben crear cuentas asociadas con las v2
By D R S S•
Nov 18, 2020
Commands mentioned in the tutorial were obsolete and are not aligned to the latest features
By YANGYANG C•
Oct 24, 2020
Did not update the version to be V2, and Lab 4 and Lab 5 do not work at all.
By Palakkumar V•
May 13, 2020
All the week 2 lab activity instructions are not done properly. Even if I pass this course but not completed the all lab. The lab activity has many error even if user follow all task steps properly then also receives many error and cannot find some folders like environment folders etc.
By Nimit•
Jun 5, 2020
Bad Learning experience through labs it needs to be more elaborative.
By Parth M•
May 5, 2020
Not at all structured.
By Itay B D•
Oct 12, 2020
The labs instruction video do not fit the current software same goes for the instruction material on qwiklabs , the course is dedicated to teach technical material but does very little in explaining the integration of advanced ML with current dialogflow , I have to say this seems to be a great tool that can make a difference but in order to share it you need to be much more responsive and compare to the current versions. Let me say that half of the time is wasted and I did very little thinking during the course. Disappointed
By Wendy J•
May 1, 2020
HORRIBLE! Very complicated to start the labs, very little back ground information and no real information to build your knowledge. I spent more time trying to access the lab and get it set up than actually completely the task. And I learned nothing. You are given step by step instructions in the lab but I have NO idea what I was doing or why. I could never replicate this on my own. Complete waste of time. And more of a commercial for Google for $49. AVOID