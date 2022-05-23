About this Course

5,531 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • academic English language skills to communicate effectively in spoken and written contexts

  • strategies to read academic materials and take notes more efficiently

  • guidelines for common assignments in graduate courses such as academic presentations and critical reviews of a scholarly text

Skills you will gain

  • Academic Writing
  • Speed Reading
  • English Language
  • Presentation
  • Note Taking
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Rice University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Listening, Speaking and Critical Thinking

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 5 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Writer's Workshop

7 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min), 8 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Reading and Note-taking

8 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min), 7 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Capstone

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder