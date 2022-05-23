The English and Academic Preparation – Grad Track non-credit course is for students who wish to strengthen their academic skills in preparation for graduate studies. This certificate course is designed to help both domestic and international students communicate more effectively in spoken and written contexts, read and comprehend scholarly texts, and take notes more efficiently. Ideally, prospective students have completed or are near completion of a bachelor’s degree and would like to study for a master’s or doctorate degree in the United States.
academic English language skills to communicate effectively in spoken and written contexts
strategies to read academic materials and take notes more efficiently
guidelines for common assignments in graduate courses such as academic presentations and critical reviews of a scholarly text
- Academic Writing
- Speed Reading
- English Language
- Presentation
- Note Taking
Listening, Speaking and Critical Thinking
In this module, we will learn some skills necessary for listening to and speaking about academic topics at the graduate level.
Writer's Workshop
In this module, we will learn some skills necessary for writing about academic topics at the graduate level.
Reading and Note-taking
In this module, we will learn some skills necessary for reading and note-taking about academic topics at the graduate level.
Capstone
The Grad-Track capstone project is the final module of the English and Academic Preparation Program. In this module, you will not learn new information as you did in the previous modules, but rather apply the knowledge and skills you learned from the other modules in this academic certificate in order to complete a series of tasks. The word "capstone" was historically used to signify the completion of a building. The capstone was considered the most important and last stone placed on a newly constructed building. In keeping with this tradition, your successful capstone project signifies you have completed the certificate program and earned a crowning achievement.
