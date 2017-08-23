Chevron Left
In this course you will learn how corporations create, capture, and maintain value, going beyond the management of a single line of business. It is thus a complement to (and should typically follow) a course on Business Strategy, which focuses on developing and sustaining competitive advantage for a single business unit. Here, you will be able to better understand and learn the tools to analyze and manage decisions from a corporate-level perspective, which emphasizes the management of multiple businesses and multiple stakeholders. Examples of such decisions include vertical integration, diversification, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, international expansion, global strategy, corporate governance and corporate social responsibility. You will: • Understand how corporations create and capture value as multi-business enterprises. • Learn tools and frameworks to assess choices regarding corporate scope, corporate transactions and global strategy. • Learn to analyze complex business situations and develop coherent corporate strategies. • Understand the role of corporate governance and stakeholder management in modern companies. This course is part of the iMBA offered by the University of Illinois, a flexible, fully-accredited online MBA at an incredibly competitive price. For more information, please see the Resource page in this course and onlinemba.illinois.edu....

AC

Sep 8, 2020

Fantastic Course. Great complement of the previous one. The professor is great. Learned a lot of new things which are directly applicable if you work within an organization. Highly recommended.

JR

Jul 29, 2018

Brilliant course, really well structured and presented. I particularly enjoyed the different videos which clearly give a more practical approach to the concepts taught during the course.

By Ekene M

Aug 23, 2017

Highly recommended Course. In the beginning the course might seem advanced for beginners, but it becomes comprehensible as you gradually get into the course

By Pierre L

Jun 17, 2018

One of the best course I took on Coursera (and in University): Informative, well explained, with a lot of content and a very knowledgeable professor.

By Joney R

Jul 30, 2018

Brilliant course, really well structured and presented. I particularly enjoyed the different videos which clearly give a more practical approach to the concepts taught during the course.

By BRENDA G

Jul 20, 2017

very interesting especially the easoning behind

By Okwukwe D

Oct 9, 2016

A solid guide in corporate strategy.

By Philip G

Mar 5, 2020

Professor Somaya is at the top of his game. He is clearly a master of the subject material and he presents it in an way that allows the student to absorb the material easily.

By Daniel O

May 7, 2018

Very insightful, well packaged and presented course by all standard. All the topics will move you to continually read over and over again. Practically oriented.

By Raul N C G

Nov 17, 2018

Good course and interesting to follow. The assigments were a bit trickier regarding the assessments, not their content and rational. An enjoyable experience.

By Nadia G

Mar 12, 2019

Great course! I really loved the focus on Corporate Social Responsibility and Corporate Governance.

By Jennesan C

Aug 16, 2018

A very enriching course. It equips me more on my leadership and knowledge in organizing my company.

By Tafadzwa M

Mar 20, 2018

its a great learning experience

By Noman M A

Jul 21, 2017

Excellent Course

By Joanna B

Oct 21, 2018

Excellent insight to corporate functioning. Gives a lot of background knowledge to understand how corporations are governed, what drives different groups of interest. I really appreciate case studies, all of them were inspiring and a great help to understand the course material. Lectures easy to follow due to handout giving extra space to prepare for each set. I strongly recommend the course.

By Deepen ( J

Mar 8, 2020

Learned about vision, mission, strategy, scope and transactions. Industry vs corporate view. There is ton this course offered. Its humbling to learn how the business models have evolved to fuel corporations growth.

By Sohrob N G

Jul 30, 2019

Thanks for offering a useful course with lots of supporting videos, presentations, pdf files, and materials to test my comprehension level. Would definitely recommend.

By Dhinesh A D

Jun 1, 2020

Course offers high-level business skills, explains the structure of corporate firm and its functions. Highly suggested course for business enthusiasts.

By Kunal g

May 22, 2020

THe course was so much overwhelming in touching majority of the concepts that it is an holistic experience in a strategy course seen in recent past.

By Kopal G

Apr 17, 2020

The course was really helpful to understand how the strategies in any firm are formulated and it will definitely help me in future endeavors

By Vishav P

Feb 26, 2017

I liked the concise content covering various aspects of the corporate strategy; and the online learning platform is a great experience.

By Antonio S

Mar 7, 2020

Great tool to analyze and manage decisions from a corporate-level perspective, understanding relationship among stakeholders.

By Robin A

May 20, 2020

This is a great course and it explains it well. Information I have always thought about but never had a chance to learn.

By Thomas L J C

Jan 9, 2020

I like how it was straight to the point. Handouts are actually helpful. I also really like both of the instructors.

By Viola B

May 3, 2020

This course is amazing and very helpful to better understand the "world" of corporations. Superhappy

By Dinh T K H

May 31, 2017

I felt quite difficult to catch up with the material. However, it's still good module to study.

By Elizabeth S

May 24, 2020

This was by far the most educational, informative and challenging module in the course.

