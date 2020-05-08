About this Course

4,413 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

There is no specific student background needed or prerequisites required for enrollment in this course.

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

There is no specific student background needed or prerequisites required for enrollment in this course.

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Maryland, College Park

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

14 minutes to complete

Introduction

14 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

MODULE 1

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

MODULE 2

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 53 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

MODULE 3

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 57 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM NEW APPROACHES TO COUNTERING TERROR: COUNTERING VIOLENT EXTREMISM

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder