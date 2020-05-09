AR
Nov 1, 2020
Learned a lot in this course on how communities can have a huge role in countering violent extremism. Also learned what stereotypes to avoid, and how to help my community.
NB
May 8, 2020
The Course is very well structured. The connection between academic interest and practical case studies is what makes this course unique.
By Niharika B•
May 9, 2020
The Course is very well structured. The connection between academic interest and practical case studies is what makes this course unique.
By Brady D•
Apr 22, 2020
Great and interesting content, but the course could be structured better to communicate its content much more effectively, and it could include much more effective slides and visual aids to help with note taking and alternative forms of processing information.
By Kalliopi T•
Jun 24, 2021
This course heavily discusses international terrorism and extremism, but clearly the biggest threat the US currently faces is homegrown, right-wing extremism.
By Mike G•
Oct 21, 2021
Seemed to focus soley on "right-wing" extreamist groups and not providing a fair picture but rather a picture based on political bias.
By Black W•
Nov 26, 2021
An excellent course very in depth analysis on methodologies being used around the world to counter violent extremism and the complex social challenges in Deradicalisation.
A real challenges in today' s environment, To meet the challenge at a street and community based level is a well thought out initiative.
Thankyou to all the lecturers for delivering an exceptionally detailed course.
Stephen
By Hector H•
Mar 17, 2022
New Approaches to Countering Terror: Countering Violent Extremism.
I really enjoyed the course overall. I think it is a fantastic course. It contained everything from the fundamentals that were helpful to review, and advanced elements as well. I learned so many concepts I had not ever seen in the past! The course was easy to understand. Modules flow very well.
HHH
By Evan B M•
May 11, 2022
Excellent course, the amount and wide variety of particpants in the videos were highly enlightening. I also felt more secure in the knowing that people are addressing these issues on such a large scale. Bill Braniff was an excellent 'guide' and instructor throughout the weeks. - Evan McNeeley
By john e p•
Nov 2, 2020
This course immortalizes these lines of the song .."let there be peace on Earth, and let it begin with me".
As pilgrims in life, let us build a Culture of Peace to have a wonderful journey to the Land of the Great Beyond!
Greetings from Iloilo City, Philippines
Dr. John Erwin Prado Pedroso
By John W•
May 19, 2020
This is a good course to understand countering violent extremism (hence the title). Additionally, it provides a number of good case studies and details CVE methodology. It is very good for anyone who needs to know about the subject or is joining in the delivery of CVE intervention.
By Alexander M•
Apr 23, 2020
This course gives a valuable insight over perspectives of the society self-protection in cooperation with law enforcement and international security experts against hazardous elements of violent extremism wherever they come from.
By Christa D•
Feb 6, 2020
Great course, easy and fair amount of work with very interesting topics. I feel much more informed on this entire subject area. This class busted a lot of things I thought to be true and just provided great information.
By Christopher L•
May 19, 2020
The course is a must for anyone trying to understand the issues behind CVE anad CT and how to successfully engage in Prevention and Rehabilitation to avoid further radicalization and proliferation of VE ideology
By Antonio C V P•
Feb 2, 2021
Muito bom e esclarecedor, sobre as novas abordagens alternativas para prevenção do engajamento ao terrorismo. Very good and enlightening, about new alternative approaches to prevent engagement with terrorism.
By Alerik E C R•
Nov 2, 2020
Learned a lot in this course on how communities can have a huge role in countering violent extremism. Also learned what stereotypes to avoid, and how to help my community.
By Jofre P H•
Apr 19, 2020
Curso espectacular. De entrada parece poca cosa, pero dan mucha información de calidad en vídeos muy concretos. Enhorabuena y gracias.
By Christopher M•
Nov 3, 2020
It was an eye opener and has really positively impacted on my skills as a safety and security Governance professional
By Robert W•
Aug 30, 2020
Very interesting and useful course for those wondering how to help one's community combat Violent Extremism.
By Lauren K•
Aug 30, 2020
Very well laid out and easy to follow. The last module was a bit long in comparison to the others.
By Alan M D•
Apr 27, 2022
I really loved this course and Dr. Braniff was an excellent educator in this area.
By Adrian B•
Jun 21, 2020
Interesting and good introduction on how to deal with violent extremist behaviour
By Reuben P•
May 22, 2020
An excellent course giving a clear overview of the issue facing the entire world.
By Carlos E N•
Jul 9, 2020
short but good, a different approach to terrorism studies but an enjoyable one
By Brian V•
Nov 12, 2020
Extremely interesting topic; one that needs more attention, greatjob
By Ferhat G•
Jul 16, 2020
The course very well prepared and extremely beneficial. Thank you.