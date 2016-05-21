This course discusses how macroeconomic variables affect individuals’ personal, professional, and public activities and lays the foundation for the analysis of the mechanisms that drive macroeconomic variables. It starts by introducing the key macroeconomic variables and explaining how they are defined and measured to interpret macroeconomic data properly.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
Module 1: Key Macroeconomic Indicators and Their Measurement
What do macroeconomic indicators like GDP, the unemployment rate, and inflation really mean? How are they measured? How should the figures for such variables be interpreted?
Module 2: GDP Components, Twin Deficits, and Balance of Payments
Expenditure is often different from income for individuals, but for the economy as a whole, aggregate income is always identical to aggregate expenditure. This has important implications for the functioning of the macroeconomy and the way policies affect it. The income-expenditure identity is also fundamental to the ways various part of the economy with different processes interact with each other. For example, it sheds a lot of light on the formation of the trade deficit and its connection with budget deficit and private savings.
Module 3: The Foreign Exchange Market
How does the exchange rate affect the trade balance and foreign payments of an economy? How does the exchange rate interact with domestic and foreign prices to determine the competitiveness of an economy’s producers? Where does the exchange rate come from? Since currencies are assets that can be bought and resold at different times, their exchange rates must depend on expectations and futures markets. How do the spot and forward exchange rates interact with the expected rates of future dates?
Module 4: Money, Interest Rate, and the Exchange Rate
The interest rate determines the exchange rate, the cost of capital, and the opportunity cost of using money. How is the interest rate determined? What factors drive the supply and demand for money? What constitutes money? What role do banks play in the monetary system? How do central banks influence the money market and the interest rate?
Very enjoyable course. Prof is able to explain the topics very well and I was able to understand and connect it to my everyday life and to my own country.
Very interesting topic especially with the trade wars that are affecting the US and China currently
Macro is challenging, but Professor Esfahani breaks things down effectively.
It was a well planned course. Learnt quite a lot also the teaching quite was excellent.
