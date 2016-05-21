About this Course

Course 3 of 7 in the
Managerial Economics and Business Analysis Specialization
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Economics
  • Interest Rate
  • Supply Chain
  • Market (Economics)
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
5 hours to complete

Module 1: Key Macroeconomic Indicators and Their Measurement

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 83 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2: GDP Components, Twin Deficits, and Balance of Payments

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 43 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Module 3: The Foreign Exchange Market

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 61 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 4: Money, Interest Rate, and the Exchange Rate

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 80 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes

