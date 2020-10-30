Covid-19 Contact Tracing For Nursing Professionals
Approval Statement: This nursing continuing professional development activity was approved by the Texas Nurses Association, an accredited approver by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation. Covid-19 Contact Tracing For Nursing Professionals was created for anyone who wants a certificate in Contact Tracing and especially for RN's who would like to obtain 10 CEU credits from The Texas Nurses Association. *CONTINUING EDUCATION CREDIT PROVIDED FOR TEXAS NURSES IF YOU SELECT THE OPTION TO OBTAIN A COURSERA CERTIFICATE FOR $49* Disclosures to Participants Requirements for Successful Completion: To receive contact hours for this continuing education activity, the participant must: Complete a pretest Complete 4 educational modules Obtain a score of 80% or greater on the post test in each module. Participants may take the post tests multiple times until the 80% or greater is achieved. Complete the Participant Evaluation Form. Once successful completion has been verified, a “Certificate of Successful Completion” will be awarded for 10 contact hours. End Date: July 1, 2022 All CE requests must be completed by this date. Email the completed certificate to UHCON-CE@uh.edu if you do not receive your email for CE's The effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic have disproportionately affected certain population groups. This course provides an overview of the far-reaching impact of COVID-19 and presents contact tracing as a tool to mitigate the spread of the disease for nurses in Texas. Contact tracers are critically needed to help state and local health departments, particularly in large and diverse states such as Texas. Acknowledgments: The course instructors would like to thank Aishwarya Juttu and Gabriela Acosta for their help in the launch of this course.