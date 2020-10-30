About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the signs, symptoms, modes of transmission and epidemiology of COVID-19

  • Characterize underlying risk factors experienced by vulnerable groups that predisposes to COVID-19 and available resources for high risk communities

  • Describe the purpose of contact tracing, the context in which it is conducted, and identify challenges and effective communication strategies

University of Houston

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Overview of COVID-19

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 34 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Public Health in the Era of COVID-19

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 44 min), 12 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Contact Tracing 101

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 15 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Ethical Issues and Special Populations

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 13 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz

