Learner Reviews & Feedback for COVID-19 Contact Tracing For Nursing Professionals by University of Houston

4.7
stars
145 ratings
44 reviews

About the Course

Covid-19 Contact Tracing For Nursing Professionals Approval Statement: This nursing continuing professional development activity was approved by the Texas Nurses Association, an accredited approver by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation. Covid-19 Contact Tracing For Nursing Professionals was created for anyone who wants a certificate in Contact Tracing and especially for RN's who would like to obtain 10 CEU credits from The Texas Nurses Association. *CONTINUING EDUCATION CREDIT PROVIDED FOR TEXAS NURSES IF YOU SELECT THE OPTION TO OBTAIN A COURSERA CERTIFICATE FOR $49* Disclosures to Participants Requirements for Successful Completion: To receive contact hours for this continuing education activity, the participant must: Complete a pretest Complete 4 educational modules Obtain a score of 80% or greater on the post test in each module. Participants may take the post tests multiple times until the 80% or greater is achieved. Complete the Participant Evaluation Form. Once successful completion has been verified, a “Certificate of Successful Completion” will be awarded for 10 contact hours. End Date: July 1, 2022 All CE requests must be completed by this date. Email the completed certificate to UHCON-CE@uh.edu if you do not receive your email for CE's The effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic have disproportionately affected certain population groups. This course provides an overview of the far-reaching impact of COVID-19 and presents contact tracing as a tool to mitigate the spread of the disease for nurses in Texas. Contact tracers are critically needed to help state and local health departments, particularly in large and diverse states such as Texas. Acknowledgments: The course instructors would like to thank Aishwarya Juttu and Gabriela Acosta for their help in the launch of this course....

Top reviews

AI

Aug 9, 2021

I really enjoyed the Course learned a lot about the Covid-19 would help me a lot in my life and also the course was very well organized so totally recomended to other students

MK

Dec 8, 2020

Very informative and fast-moving. This course contained some information on policy and function of the public health system which I found insightful for this presentation.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 46 Reviews for COVID-19 Contact Tracing For Nursing Professionals

By MUHAMMED S T

Oct 31, 2020

its a helpful course for nurses and other healthcare proffesionals to do contact tracing in this pandemic situation.thank you so much for providing this course for me

By VATSAVAYA R

Aug 28, 2020

There is no sign on the certificate. Not able to download a PDF of certificate.

By Abdul R I

Aug 10, 2021

By mellen k

Dec 9, 2020

By Rugiatu J K

Nov 13, 2020

It was delightful once again to participate in this course and I want to say a big thank you, because it has broadly widen my knowledge about Covid 19

By valsala z

Oct 13, 2020

If one needs the RN CEUs for California, then will the 10CUEs be validated by the University of Houston with a provider number as well?

By sunitha y g

May 25, 2021

Exallent

By Francesco P

Jul 11, 2021

super

By Sherein S H

Jul 1, 2021

great

By Dr. S R

Aug 31, 2020

nice

By عمر م ا

Aug 23, 2020

good

By Rachel N

Apr 5, 2021

Best course ever! learned a lot about COVID- 19 and how different communities in the US are/were impacted by the disease and also using contract tracing to slow down the infection rate. I will definitely recommend my colleagues to sign up for this course.

By Tom J

Dec 13, 2020

a lot of things to learn day by day we find new things out but the main idea is to try to lessen the spread.

By Geraldine S C

Dec 29, 2021

This course will enhance my knowledge when interacting with parents, staff and students at my school.

By Linda F

Sep 28, 2020

Thank you for creating such an extensive and accessible resource for use during this pandemic.

By Fatemeh R

Oct 8, 2021

s​pecial thanks for this course.that was useful and improve my information about COVId-19.

By Czarina A F

Oct 21, 2020

Very helpful and informative. Just right on time. to have this kind of course. Thank you

By BRIAN P M

Oct 5, 2020

KUDOS TO THE AUTHORS AND INSTRUCTORS FOR A VERY COMPREHENSIVE MODULE

By Kat V

Oct 31, 2020

Great information and very comprehensive. Good reading materials.

By Ihsanullah H W

Nov 5, 2020

It's very important and good luck for everyone many many thanks

By Dr. A S

May 12, 2021

A NICE COURSE WITH A SIMPLE AND EFFECTIVE PRESENTATION.

By Jennifer W

Dec 2, 2020

This course was very informative and very relevant.

By Nur a A

Oct 21, 2020

Very simple, straightforward, accurate.

By Lonnie M

Feb 24, 2021

Awesome class with useful information

By Paula Z

Nov 22, 2020

This course was super informative.

