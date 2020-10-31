AI
Aug 9, 2021
I really enjoyed the Course learned a lot about the Covid-19 would help me a lot in my life and also the course was very well organized so totally recomended to other students
MK
Dec 8, 2020
Very informative and fast-moving. This course contained some information on policy and function of the public health system which I found insightful for this presentation.
By MUHAMMED S T•
Oct 31, 2020
its a helpful course for nurses and other healthcare proffesionals to do contact tracing in this pandemic situation.thank you so much for providing this course for me
By VATSAVAYA R•
Aug 28, 2020
There is no sign on the certificate. Not able to download a PDF of certificate.
By Abdul R I•
Aug 10, 2021
By mellen k•
Dec 9, 2020
By Rugiatu J K•
Nov 13, 2020
It was delightful once again to participate in this course and I want to say a big thank you, because it has broadly widen my knowledge about Covid 19
By valsala z•
Oct 13, 2020
If one needs the RN CEUs for California, then will the 10CUEs be validated by the University of Houston with a provider number as well?
By sunitha y g•
May 25, 2021
By Francesco P•
Jul 11, 2021
By Sherein S H•
Jul 1, 2021
By Dr. S R•
Aug 31, 2020
By عمر م ا•
Aug 23, 2020
By Rachel N•
Apr 5, 2021
Best course ever! learned a lot about COVID- 19 and how different communities in the US are/were impacted by the disease and also using contract tracing to slow down the infection rate. I will definitely recommend my colleagues to sign up for this course.
By Tom J•
Dec 13, 2020
a lot of things to learn day by day we find new things out but the main idea is to try to lessen the spread.
By Geraldine S C•
Dec 29, 2021
This course will enhance my knowledge when interacting with parents, staff and students at my school.
By Linda F•
Sep 28, 2020
Thank you for creating such an extensive and accessible resource for use during this pandemic.
By Fatemeh R•
Oct 8, 2021
special thanks for this course.that was useful and improve my information about COVId-19.
By Czarina A F•
Oct 21, 2020
Very helpful and informative. Just right on time. to have this kind of course. Thank you
By BRIAN P M•
Oct 5, 2020
KUDOS TO THE AUTHORS AND INSTRUCTORS FOR A VERY COMPREHENSIVE MODULE
By Kat V•
Oct 31, 2020
Great information and very comprehensive. Good reading materials.
By Ihsanullah H W•
Nov 5, 2020
It's very important and good luck for everyone many many thanks
By Dr. A S•
May 12, 2021
A NICE COURSE WITH A SIMPLE AND EFFECTIVE PRESENTATION.
By Jennifer W•
Dec 2, 2020
This course was very informative and very relevant.
By Nur a A•
Oct 21, 2020
Very simple, straightforward, accurate.
By Lonnie M•
Feb 24, 2021
Awesome class with useful information
By Paula Z•
Nov 22, 2020
This course was super informative.