This free Teach-Out is for anyone who has been curious about how we identify and measure outbreaks like the COVID-19 epidemic and wants to understand the epidemiology of these infections.
Fighting COVID-19 with Epidemiology: A Johns Hopkins Teach-OutJohns Hopkins University
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
How Do We Identify and Measure Outbreaks Like COVID-19?
How Do We Investigate and Control Outbreaks?
provided more detailed information regarding concepts being outlined by public health officials observed in the media.
Very informative course. Have learned so much about the history of diseases and how outbreaks are handled.
A great course with regard to explanations of epidemiology. The lecturers explained the subject in a succinct clear manner
I really enjoyed this particular course.....j have gained a lot of information regarding the covid 19....and the precaution to be taken ....
