Creative Artifacts is about expanding the definition of creativity, from multidisciplinary perspectives such as computer science, psychology and artistic practices, into domains like personal artistic practices, corporate innovations, and urban policies. You will look at renowned artists who use the latest machine learning techniques in a compelling way to expand their creative capacities. You’ll also examine different business strategies and economic policies that aim to make organizations and cities more creative. Then, you will actively engage and collaborate with others in the class through discussion prompts and have an opportunity to reflectively write about a creative project that inspires you. Throughout this course, you will manage your own design research project on the topic of your choice, through multiple iterations that can translate to actionable insights and business strategies....

By Tjerja G

Aug 12, 2021

Great course on how AI creativity tools and approaches can be used in business context.

By Robert D D

Nov 26, 2021

T​hank you for another great course in this series, I really enjoyed it!

By Mrinal R

Aug 5, 2021

Great course

By Mona A A

Oct 4, 2021

GOOD

By Ernest W

Mar 24, 2022

The final installment of the specialization was unclear to me, to be specific - what it tries to teach me? From Parsons I've been expecting excellent lecturer - it was fullfilled. Is it a chapter about AI? Yes, I've found some great new insights. Is it about research? Well yes but it doesn't give me anything what I couldn't explore on my own and it doesn't give anything for someone who is a designer. Business Innovation? Few minutes of videos and materials is not even touching the topic in way it could be considered valueable. I don't know. I've had higher expectations.

