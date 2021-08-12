By Tjerja G•
Aug 12, 2021
Great course on how AI creativity tools and approaches can be used in business context.
By Robert D D•
Nov 26, 2021
Thank you for another great course in this series, I really enjoyed it!
By Mrinal R•
Aug 5, 2021
Great course
By Mona A A•
Oct 4, 2021
GOOD
By Ernest W•
Mar 24, 2022
The final installment of the specialization was unclear to me, to be specific - what it tries to teach me? From Parsons I've been expecting excellent lecturer - it was fullfilled. Is it a chapter about AI? Yes, I've found some great new insights. Is it about research? Well yes but it doesn't give me anything what I couldn't explore on my own and it doesn't give anything for someone who is a designer. Business Innovation? Few minutes of videos and materials is not even touching the topic in way it could be considered valueable. I don't know. I've had higher expectations.