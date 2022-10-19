About this Course

6,633 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Stanford University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Week 1

1 hour to complete
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder