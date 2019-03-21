In Course 1, we set the foundation for the Art of Sales Specialization and offer a new mindset for becoming a high-performer in sales. We will discuss the Knowledge, Skill and Discipline that you need to stand out in your industry, and create a goal for you to reach by the end of the specialization. Finally, you will learn how to talk about yourself and your business. You will build your personal Sales Trailer and learn how to get into and out of sales conversations quickly and effectively.
Northwestern University
Northwestern University is a private research and teaching university with campuses in Evanston and Chicago, Illinois, and Doha, Qatar. Northwestern combines innovative teaching and pioneering research in a highly collaborative environment that transcends traditional academic boundaries.
Week 1: It All Starts With a Goal
Week 1 will cover the purpose of the course and the foundational framework of knowledge, skill and discipline. We will tackle the expectations for the course and what to anticipate over the next several weeks. Finally, we will discuss the flow of the course and the assignments required for success.
Week 2: Selling is a Contact Sport
Week 2 gets you ready to make contact with the market. What problem are you solving? What is your target market? Who are the customers within that target market and how will you talk to them? We will discuss and determine several ways to narrow your target list and learn how to write the perfect introductory email.
Week 3: Selling Happens in a Conversation
Week 3 will equip you with a framework for a sales conversation that you can use in social situations and many other settings. This part of the sales process is where you are trying to generate leads and determine which prospects are potential customers and which are dead-ends. We will explore how to “on-ramp” a prospect into the right kind of conversation such that you can quickly determine whether this person has potential.
Week 4: Qualify, Hard and Early
In Week 4 we explore the actions to take if the person you are talking to turns out to NOT be a prospect. We will also look at what changes when someone might be a prospect. Finally, we will talk about qualifying which helps quickly determine if someone can and will do business with you.
Thanks for this course.Great presentation style, and I have learned about as sales prersonnel how to communicate,How to identify our customer and more...
One of the best sessions that truely helps. I like the assignment as it does make your go out to the field and practice it. I donot know how I missed this course .
Class taught very practical skills to be successful at sales. It highlighted the need to having a plan and setting up a disciplined process for sales.
Great information for sales professionals. Some of the things you will learn include sending compelling emails to prospects and how to qualify a lead fast. I highly recommend this class.
Close more deals and improve the performance of any sales team. The Art of Sales Specialization is designed to make you more effective and efficient as you pursue your sales goals. Understand how to stand out in the crowd, attract customers, and build support for your initiatives within your company. Knowing how to “get to yes” is a crucial skill that can improve many facets of your life. Prepare to be tested, taught, and transformed as you learn to locate new customers and get great results.
