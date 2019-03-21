About this Course

46,090 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
The Art of Sales: Mastering the Selling Process Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
The Art of Sales: Mastering the Selling Process Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Northwestern University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(5,436 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1: It All Starts With a Goal

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 12 min), 8 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2: Selling is a Contact Sport

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 9 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3: Selling Happens in a Conversation

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 16 min), 4 readings
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Week 4: Qualify, Hard and Early

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 6 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CUSTOMER SEGMENTATION AND PROSPECTING

View all reviews

About the The Art of Sales: Mastering the Selling Process Specialization

The Art of Sales: Mastering the Selling Process

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder