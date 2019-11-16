PO
Jun 10, 2020
I have never done a sales course before, I'm so glad I took this one. It's so much more than an intro, Craig brings you right up to very high level of training, putting it into practice is up to you!
TH
Aug 13, 2020
Great course! I took concepts that I knew of (and some that I didn't) and learned how to be better. I really like Craig Woortman. His style is "learning by doing." And that works best for me.
By Piyal B•
Nov 16, 2019
I feel there is still a lot to discuss here specifically in the qualifying section instead of just mentioning the topic names.
To get an idea of how this could be done the course instructor or the editor may take a look at the (Cold Calling Mastery course by Miles Croft on Udemy).
The most helpful part of this course was the Gear explanation which did have great value but frankly, I would think twice and probably not consider other courses considering the level of content and explanation.
By Lee M•
Jul 20, 2018
I learned so much from Craig in this course about how to improve my sales efforts. I'm excited to take the entire series of courses, and to further improving. Thank you to him and the team.
By Majid M A•
Oct 30, 2019
Awesome Course, Highly Educative for persons working in sales capacity. I learned much and have managed to apply teaching towards being the best in my market. Thank you Craig and Team
By Sandra J•
Mar 21, 2019
Great information for sales professionals. Some of the things you will learn include sending compelling emails to prospects and how to qualify a lead fast. I highly recommend this class.
By Vonnie D W M•
Feb 14, 2020
If you don't have confidence in yourself and selling skills, I would recommend this course. Being a former Army Officer, Plant Manager and leader in logistics didn't prepare me for this. I felt naked my first time out but I gained confidence in the instructions. I think what really matters is that I have never had any other sales training so I had to believe that our instructor is the expert and all I had to do was to do exactly what he instructed me to do just the way he said to do it. It works! The barter exercises will get you out and in a comfort zone so take this part seriously and don't brush it off.
By Travis A P•
Jun 18, 2019
Some of it is very basic (filtering), but there are a few sections that are real gems (sales pitch, working a room).
By Alberto C•
Jun 20, 2020
I was looking for a Sales course, this is not my first experience with Coursera. I got some certificates in 2016, to be honest with you I cannot say to be fully satisfied, I decided to give up. After four years, I had a look to some online Sales courses and at the end I decided to enroll to this one by watching a Craig's video. He is the Professor for whole course and the full Specialization, he is magnetic, he allowed me to understand concepts that I was unable to learn by reading books. I want to share my life experience of yesterday, having a drink with a friend of mine, we were at open air and we had a talking to a person close to us. This person introduced himself as a Biotechnologies Professor with experiences spent to international universities, he was just a bit proud of himself. He started talking about history, mainly with my friend and he started complaining with him. I said to me: this is my fish! I just started with a couple of impact questions, only with these I have been able to catch his attention, he turned his face and his whole body towards me. What about the rest? I had an experience like have a remote control in my hands, this is powerful! This is a message for Craig: here you have my personal standing ovation for you!!!
I'll be happy to receive your feedback. Alberto :)
By Elisabeth R•
Dec 12, 2020
Like many people I did not think much about sales... just knew that I am not a person to be selling anything and that was bad... So this course really opened up my skills in being confident and being able to sell myself way better than before. Great tools. It is a difficult year and this course was also a way to hopefully come out better in the next year.
The barter to exchange for something better with strangers however was not so easy with travel bans and trying to stay in social bubbles. I did however not just barter, I managed to invent a product (a course), put it online and really sell it and execute it. So I did not start with a pen but with just a poster on social media and upon return earned money (equivalent of a minimum monthly wage, in about half a month). There was a time I used to earn that money in a day being a consultant but this time it was something very new for me. I applied a lot of techniques to achieve this. Thank you! Very practical.
By Bryan D•
May 10, 2019
Tremendously impactful. Thank you Craig for sharing. I was impressed with the brevity and clarity of the message -- it's not a burden to take. But it sticks.
I would highly recommend to anyone interested in sales, leadership, or influence. It's high impact for low effort -- the holy grail for busy professionals.
By Rishi S•
Apr 27, 2020
I think this will really help anyone through various situations in their lives. Wether you work in a corporate job or run your own show, this course taught me how to get into and out of conversations in a speedy professional manner! Thank you very much!
By Daniel K•
Jul 28, 2020
I was always wondering, How do I get more clients? How do I approach them? But after this course I have gained a lot of confidence and I am confident that if I did this course 5 years ago my business would be 10 times bigger than it is now.
By Paul O•
Jun 10, 2020
By Tim H•
Aug 13, 2020
By Presh P•
Apr 10, 2021
This course was a real practical one and has helped me in building a powerful Sales tool which I believe will make me very excellent in my career. Thanks to Professor Craig and his team!
By ADESINA A T•
Apr 28, 2020
A very practical course. It helped in undestanding how to segment my potential customes, give an excellent sales trailer and develop an astute sales conversation
By Vincent V•
Dec 16, 2019
Class taught very practical skills to be successful at sales. It highlighted the need to having a plan and setting up a disciplined process for sales.
By Amar J•
Aug 20, 2018
Good Online Course.......
By Michiel v V•
Dec 4, 2018
Good practical course. Clear structure and build-up. Personnaly I miss some depth in the explanations why things work or not. But that is also personal. In general great course.
By Carlos E S M•
Jan 10, 2019
There are good advices, but it's basic/beginner in knowledge.
By Md M R•
Jul 20, 2020
Thanks to Professor Craig and his team to demonstrate such an important course titled "Customer Segmentation and Prospecting''. I personally got a holistic view on sales preparation, communicating in LinkedIn or email or sms, identify knowledge, skill & discipline required for a high stake meeting and most importantly sales conversation. However, the course seems like suitable for North America but students of different culture will be equally benefited if the modify the worksheet accordance with their own culture. I have enjoyed tearing apart myself and it will be interesting if someone really hold the temptation to stay until completion.
By Bryan H•
Jul 4, 2021
This is by far one of the best classes, low-cost yet highly effective classes I have EVER taken. I have my associates in business admin. and this course has taught me more about reaching potential clients and qualifying clients than 2 years at university taught me. I highly recommend for anyone who is looking for a new approach to prospecting that they can use the same day they learn it. Classes aren't long and are packed with information from the how, to the why, and finally the who and what. This course covers it all, thank you Coursera and Craig Wortman for the awesome highly impactful class.
By April J•
Apr 5, 2019
Craig has offered me with every thing I was looking for for the initial sales conversation and practice, and all the lessons in this course is so useful and coming in handy most of the time.
The progress I have achieved has been unique and worthy of recognition. I hope that I can keep learning from Craig even though the courses are going to be expensive for someone like me from a developing country. This course, however, was so down-to-earth I saved just enough money for it.
By manjit s•
Jun 24, 2020
It's a great course. In life u need the art of sales whatever u do learn the art of sales to get the most of the course u will need to do barter whether virtually or in reality u will get a sense of rejection and how to overcome it. u will get the tools and tips from Craig to be high performing salesman. Though lectures in course is a bit short but its wort it's duration.Try to do all stuffs including optional.
By Aabid A S•
Apr 12, 2021
Well, It was such a great experience and very clear understanding toward this particular subject.
What is a SMART goal, what is the importance of Knowledge and afte knowledge skills and discipline, what are the 4 gear of sales conversation and what is the importance of exit door it was so much phenomenal I am really glad and thanks to Coursera and Mr. Craig. Mr. Craig is the HERA
By JOSE G M O•
Jul 14, 2020
It was a wonderful Course, I learn a lot , for instance, tools you need to use when you prospect for the first time who could be your customer, this course provides me the opportunity to have a better understanding what sales stand for. Thank you so much Craig Wortmann for doing this great course.