تعرف على كيفية تحليل البيانات باستخدام بايثون. تنتقل بك هذه الدورة بدءًا من أساسيات بايثون إلى استكشاف العديد من أنواع البيانات المختلفة. سوف تتعرف على كيفية إعداد البيانات للتحليل وإجراء تحليل إحصائي بسيط وإنشاء مؤثرات عرض بيانات ذات مغزى والتنبؤ بالاتجاهات المستقبلية التي يتم استنتاجها من البيانات، وغير ذلك المزيد!
تحليل البيانات باستخدام بايثونIBM
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Extraction, Transformation And Loading (ETL)
- Average
- Dependent And Independent Variables
- Polynomial Regression
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
استيراد مجموعات البيانات
دفق البيانات المتشابك
تحليل البيانات الاستكشافية
تطوير النموذج
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.