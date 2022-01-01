About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
Portuguese (Brazilian)

Skills you will gain

  • Extraction, Transformation And Loading (ETL)
  • Average
  • Test Set
  • Polynomial Regression
Instructor

Offered by

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Importando conjuntos de dados

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 20 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Manipulação de dados

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 19 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Análise de dados exploratórios

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 19 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Desenvolvimento de modelos

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min)

