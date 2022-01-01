Научитесь применять Python для анализа данных. На этом курсе вы перейдете от основ Python к изучению различных типов данных. Вы узнаете, как подготовить данные к анализу, выполнить простой статистический анализ, визуализировать данные, cпрогнозировать тенденции на основе данных и многое другое!
Анализ данных с использованием PythonIBM
- Extraction, Transformation And Loading (ETL)
- Average
- Polynomial Regression
- Randomness
IBM
Импорт наборов данных
Преобразование данных
Исследовательский анализ данных
Разработка модели
