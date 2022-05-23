Organizations need skilled, forward-thinking Big Data practitioners who can apply their business and technical skills to unstructured data such as tweets, posts, pictures, audio files, videos, sensor data, and satellite imagery and more to identify behaviors and preferences of prospects, clients, competitors, and others.
About this Course
Computer and IT literacy.
What you will learn
Explain how streaming data and Spark Structured Streaming empower machine learning and AI tasks.
Define graph theory, describe Apache Spark GraphFrames, and identify data suitable for GraphFrames.
Describe how ETL processes work with Apache Spark and machine learning and extend that knowledge to Spark MLlib capabilities and related benefits.
Explain supervised learning, unsupervised learning, and clustering, and explain how to use the k-means clustering algorithm with Spark MLlib.
Computer and IT literacy.
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Spark for Data Engineering
In this first of two modules, learn what streaming data is and get the essential knowledge to use Spark for Structured Streaming. Learn about data sources, streaming output modes, and supported data destinations. Learn about data operations considerations and discover how Spark Structured streaming listeners and checkpointing benefit streaming data processing. Discover how graph theory works with streaming data. You’ll gain insights into the advantages that Apache Spark GraphFrames offers and learn what qualities make data suitable for GraphFrames processing. Then, explore ETL and learn how to use Apache Spark for data extraction, transformation, and loading, put your newfound knowledge to practice, and gain practical, real-world skills in the ETL for Machine Learning Pipelines hands-on lab.
SparkML
This module demystifies the concepts and practices related to machine learning using SparkML and the Spark Machine learning library. Explore both supervised and unsupervised machine learning. Explore classification and regression tasks and learn how SparkML supports these machine learning tasks. Gain insights into unsupervised learning, with a focus on clustering, and discover how to apply the k-means clustering algorithm using the Spark MLlib. Complete this learning with the lab that solidifies your learning and gain real-world experience with Spark ML.
Final Project
This final project provides real-world experience where you'll create your own Apache Spark application. You will create this Spark application as an end-to-end use-case that follows the Extract, Transform and Load processes (ETL) including data acquisition, transformation, model training, and deployment using IBM Watson Machine Learning.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.