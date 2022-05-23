About this Course

What you will learn

  • Explain how streaming data and Spark Structured Streaming empower machine learning and AI tasks.

  • Define graph theory, describe Apache Spark GraphFrames, and identify data suitable for GraphFrames.

  • Describe how ETL processes work with Apache Spark and machine learning and extend that knowledge to Spark MLlib capabilities and related benefits.

  • Explain supervised learning, unsupervised learning, and clustering, and explain how to use the k-means clustering algorithm with Spark MLlib.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Spark for Data Engineering

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

SparkML

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Final Project

3 hours to complete
3 readings

