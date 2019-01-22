SS
Jun 26, 2020
Initial few courses has low volume, and making it difficult to understand.\n\nRest - all is amazing, structure, instructions and lap - Fantastic experience.
MB
Jan 21, 2019
Enjoyed. I would add more in-depth ML part for BigQuery and different scenario. it also good to explain metric how and how to choose right features etc
By Mustafa B•
Jan 22, 2019
By lijun l•
Aug 11, 2018
The instructor Evan is super great to rolling out machine learning in an easy /understandable way. hope he can tech more in-depth of machine learning.
By William N•
Aug 2, 2021
the trainer is great, but needs a microphone for volume.
By Muhammad A R B Z•
Nov 16, 2020
In this module, we define what Machine Learning is and how it can benefit your business. You'll see a few demos of ML in action and learn key ML terms like instances, features, and labels. In the interactive labs, you will practice invoking the pretrained ML APIs available as well as build your own Machine Learning models using just SQL with BigQuery ML. PREREQUISITES To get the most out of this course, participants must complete the prior courses in this specialization: • Exploring and Preparing your Data • Storing and Visualizing your Data • Architecture and Performance
By Jazmin C•
Jul 17, 2020
I'm as impressed by the closing course of this specialization as I was by the opening course. It covers complex topics in simple, digestible ways, and provides various resources for its learners to pursue their own learning paths and truly come to understand what they are dealing with. I found this whole specialization incredibly valuable and I intend to pursue its subjects further on my own.
By Paul A R•
Jun 27, 2021
Great course to go from a SQL type of analyst to an entry level ML model developer using just SQL. Some great tools and technology from Google have made this possible. Wish I lived in the future to build this kind of stuff when I had to struggle or the tech was out of reach to do this without too much effort.
By Antony J•
Sep 3, 2020
Thanks Evan and Google Cloud for a fine finale to a great specialization! I really enjoyed the practical sessions that integrate BigQuery SQL with linear / logistic regression and I look forward to delving deeper into cloud engineering and data science on the GCP.
By Thomas J•
May 9, 2022
This course was extremely helpful because, as a computer science student, it helped me to understand the different techniques used in data analytics and machine learning. Now I can perform queries better than before. Great course, well-done instructors.
By Cheikh B•
Apr 21, 2020
One of the best specialization in Google Cloud Platform i recommande this specialization for everyone who wants to take SQL and Big data knowledge to a next level
Thank you Google for these Amazing courses
By I P S W•
Jun 2, 2021
Awesome! In this course you can use SQL to create ML model and also predict something guys! Must try this course if you have interest in machine learning. :)
By Sachin R•
Jun 27, 2020
By Deleted A•
Jan 29, 2021
Really excellently taught course, with really engaging instruction from Evan, super high quality videos and labs and great introduction to ML using GCP
By Scott M•
Apr 10, 2018
This was a great course in going beyond the lecture to applying the concepts of creating, training, testing and deploying a machine learning model
By AMAN P S•
Jul 22, 2020
Applying Machine Learning to your Data with GCP it is nice and it is new thing i have learned in my life and also it is good and very use full
By Amine F•
Nov 5, 2020
It was my favorite lesson. I didn't know that we could do all these amazing things with "only" a computer. It is a very intelligent model.
By Z A Z A•
May 1, 2021
This a fun course, it is so much intuitive and cool to learn about machine learning operate on GCP, because I am ML Practitioner too!
By Enrique A M•
Oct 18, 2020
Mil Gracias Google, este curso especializado es muy importante para mi, es parte muy importante de mi futuro, Mil gracias Coursera.
By Harold M•
Feb 17, 2018
This was a great course on Machine Learning with BigQuery and Cloud Datalab. The exploration was very good for starters.
Thank you.
By David N•
Feb 15, 2020
Fantastic class taught by an exceptionally passionate and an incredible subject matter expert!
By Srinivasulu K•
Aug 26, 2019
Excellent way to introduce to Google Big Query and Machine Learning Applications!
By Avinash R K•
Sep 4, 2019
Good Course to Understand the basics of Big query and running ML using Big query
By Sunmi K•
Sep 5, 2021
It was super interesting course I ever had in Coursera. Thank you so much!
By Junaid I•
Oct 20, 2018
Really amazing instructor and very helpful course, highly recommended.
By Citrananda A•
May 24, 2019
Pengalaman bagus untuk belajar Machine Learning pertama kali di GCP.
By Andy Q•
Aug 13, 2021
A great course that teaches about BigQuery and Machine Learning!