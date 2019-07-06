Chevron Left
Back to Data Modeling and Regression Analysis in Business

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Modeling and Regression Analysis in Business by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.3
stars
52 ratings
14 reviews

About the Course

The course will begin with what is familiar to many business managers and those who have taken the first two courses in this specialization. The first set of tools will explore data description, statistical inference, and regression. We will extend these concepts to other statistical methods used for prediction when the response variable is categorical such as win-don’t win an auction. In the next segment, students will learn about tools used for identifying important features in the dataset that can either reduce the complexity or help identify important features of the data or further help explain behavior. ...

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 14 of 14 Reviews for Data Modeling and Regression Analysis in Business

By Jie W

Jul 6, 2019

This is a worst class you can take.

By Dejan H

Jul 4, 2019

Very interesting course taught but a great professor. Some material may benefit from additional background knowledge or further clarification, but overall good content and delivery. This is not a beginner course and some understanding of elementary statistics is pretty much required.

By Bill C

Aug 21, 2019

this course is easier to understand the statistical modeling, no need to learn the deep algorithm

By Jesse A

Aug 6, 2019

One of the most poorly designed courses I have ever taken...

By Aditya S

Aug 11, 2019

The course was easy to understand and fun to practice at home which made it exciting and useful at the same time.

By Abdalle H

Dec 21, 2021

This course is very valuable to me.

By Venka P C

Jul 16, 2019

Excellent course and great Teacher!

By Pooja B K

Dec 24, 2020

Well teaching

By Vivek B

Jul 10, 2019

Excellent

By Kiran J S

May 19, 2020

best

By Linlu Z

Sep 26, 2020

I have finished all the courses and assignments, how can I get the certificate that can be shared on linkedin?

By Li Y

Jul 11, 2019

It would be better if the course is organized more in order based on teaching and homework pace.

By Jeremy L

Feb 28, 2022

The software packages the course relies on are no longer supported. Every step of the way I encountered software that wouldn't install properly due to packages being removed from the cran repository and had to spend hours troubleshooting to try to find a workaround to use an older package. Finally I ran into a couple of packages that were removed that no amount of research gave me a solution to work around. There were even students asking about the problem in the discussion forums from two years ago with no replies. Hours spent trying to get Rattle to work that could've been spent learning how to run the same calculations directly in R.

By Viola B

Aug 9, 2021

I've been waiting weeks for the feedback on the last submission but it doesn't work. Greater solutions will come in the future.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder