By Jie W•
Jul 6, 2019
This is a worst class you can take.
By Dejan H•
Jul 4, 2019
Very interesting course taught but a great professor. Some material may benefit from additional background knowledge or further clarification, but overall good content and delivery. This is not a beginner course and some understanding of elementary statistics is pretty much required.
By Bill C•
Aug 21, 2019
this course is easier to understand the statistical modeling, no need to learn the deep algorithm
By Jesse A•
Aug 6, 2019
One of the most poorly designed courses I have ever taken...
By Aditya S•
Aug 11, 2019
The course was easy to understand and fun to practice at home which made it exciting and useful at the same time.
By Abdalle H•
Dec 21, 2021
This course is very valuable to me.
By Venka P C•
Jul 16, 2019
Excellent course and great Teacher!
By Pooja B K•
Dec 24, 2020
Well teaching
By Vivek B•
Jul 10, 2019
Excellent
By Kiran J S•
May 19, 2020
best
By Linlu Z•
Sep 26, 2020
I have finished all the courses and assignments, how can I get the certificate that can be shared on linkedin?
By Li Y•
Jul 11, 2019
It would be better if the course is organized more in order based on teaching and homework pace.
By Jeremy L•
Feb 28, 2022
The software packages the course relies on are no longer supported. Every step of the way I encountered software that wouldn't install properly due to packages being removed from the cran repository and had to spend hours troubleshooting to try to find a workaround to use an older package. Finally I ran into a couple of packages that were removed that no amount of research gave me a solution to work around. There were even students asking about the problem in the discussion forums from two years ago with no replies. Hours spent trying to get Rattle to work that could've been spent learning how to run the same calculations directly in R.
By Viola B•
Aug 9, 2021
I've been waiting weeks for the feedback on the last submission but it doesn't work. Greater solutions will come in the future.