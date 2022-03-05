Aimed at investment professionals or those with investment industry knowledge, this course offers an introduction to the basic data and statistical techniques that underpin data analysis and lays an essential foundation in the techniques that are used in big data and machine learning. It introduces the topics and gives practical examples of how they are used by investment professionals, including the importance of presenting the “data story" by using appropriate visualizations and report writing.
Background in investment products and firms
Demonstrate the importance of and techniques for presenting data and the “data story”
Understand data distributions and the importance and use of statistical measures
Use statistical sampling and hypothesis testing to gain insight into population parameters
Calculate data statistics and produce visualizations using Python
- Data Science
- Python Programming
- Communication
- General Statistics
- Statistical Hypothesis Testing
CFA Institute
CFA Institute is a global association of investment professionals. The mission of CFA Institute is served by generating value for core investment management professionals and engaging with the core investment management industry to advance ethics, market integrity, and professional standards of practice, which collectively contributes value to society.
Welcome to Data and Statistics Foundation for Investment Professionals
Measures of Central Tendency
Measures of Dispersion
Distributions
Data Visualization Techniques
This Specialization is uniquely tailored to the needs of investment professionals or those with investment industry knowledge who want to develop a basic, practical understanding of machine learning techniques and how they are used in the investment process. Through the three courses, you will learn techniques for presenting data and importance of the “data story”, produce data visualizations using Python, assess and apply probability concepts to investing scenarios, compare simple time-series models and understand their limitations, discover how machine learning applications can address investment problems, and understand how to apply the CFA Institute Ethical Decision-Making Framework to machine learning dilemmas. All that you learn in this Specialization will give you the knowledge and confidence to explain clearly and “translate” machine learning concepts and their application to real-world investment problems to a non-expert audience and clients. Check out this short video overview.
