Course 1 of 3 in the
Data Science for Investment Professionals Specialization
What you will learn

  • Demonstrate the importance of and techniques for presenting data and the “data story”

  • Understand data distributions and the importance and use of statistical measures

  • Use statistical sampling and hypothesis testing to gain insight into population parameters

  • Calculate data statistics and produce visualizations using Python

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Python Programming
  • Communication
  • General Statistics
  • Statistical Hypothesis Testing
Instructor

Offered by

CFA Institute

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

27 minutes to complete

Welcome to Data and Statistics Foundation for Investment Professionals

27 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 1 reading
4 hours to complete

Measures of Central Tendency

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 24 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Measures of Dispersion

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 12 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Distributions

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Data Visualization Techniques

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 29 min), 2 readings, 9 quizzes

About the Data Science for Investment Professionals Specialization

Data Science for Investment Professionals

Frequently Asked Questions

