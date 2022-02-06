By Vijay G K•
Feb 6, 2022
Must do course for anyone starting their CFA program journey and/or investment journey. Neil has done an amazing job in distilling the concepts very well, taking a holistic approach of teaching statistics for Investment profile. Very interersting and for sure helps stimulating mind and learning curve. _ Vijay
By ÁLVARO L G A•
Mar 6, 2022
good way to start with statistical basis in finance
By Martin B•
Mar 7, 2022
4/5 Excellent course. Would suggest including more in-depth videos (very short videos) and explanations on key concepts and also include bibliography for those who want to learn more on the topic on their own time.