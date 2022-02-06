Chevron Left
About the Course

Aimed at investment professionals or those with investment industry knowledge, this course offers an introduction to the basic data and statistical techniques that underpin data analysis and lays an essential foundation in the techniques that are used in big data and machine learning. It introduces the topics and gives practical examples of how they are used by investment professionals, including the importance of presenting the “data story" by using appropriate visualizations and report writing. In this course you will learn how to: - Explain basic statistical measures and their application to real-life data sets - Calculate and interpret measures of dispersion and explain deviations from a normal distribution - Understand the use and appropriateness of different distributions - Compare and contrast ways of visualizing data and create them using Python (no prior knowledge of Python necessary) - Explain sampling theory and draw inferences about population parameters from sample statistics - Formulate hypotheses on investment problems This course is part of the Data Science for Investment Professionals Specialization offered by CFA Institute....

By Vijay G K

Feb 6, 2022

Must do course for anyone starting their CFA program journey and/or investment journey. Neil has done an amazing job in distilling the concepts very well, taking a holistic approach of teaching statistics for Investment profile. Very interersting and for sure helps stimulating mind and learning curve. _ Vijay

By ÁLVARO L G A

Mar 6, 2022

good way to start with statistical basis in finance

By Martin B

Mar 7, 2022

4/5 Excellent course. Would suggest including more in-depth videos (very short videos) and explanations on key concepts and also include bibliography for those who want to learn more on the topic on their own time.

