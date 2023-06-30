اكتشف كيفية كتابة التطبيقات المعتمدة على قواعد البيانات بلغة Python من خلال إنشاء أنواع مختلفة من العملاء الذين يتصلون بقواعد بيانات MySQL باستخدام كود Python وميزات وأدوات MySQL المتعلقة بلغة Python.
عملاء قاعدة البيانات
This course is part of مهندس Meta لقواعد البيانات Professional Certificate
Taught in Arabic
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
استخدم كود Python لإنشاء قواعد بيانات وجداول MySQL وتعبئتها ومعالجتها.
أنشئ تطبيق Python مفيدًا وقادرًا على إدارة قواعد بيانات MySQL.
Details to know
24 quizzes
Course
Recommended experience
There are 4 modules in this course
التعرف على استخدام كود بلغة Python لإنشاء قواعد بيانات وجداول MySQL وتعبئتها ومعالجتها
What's included
9 videos12 readings6 quizzes1 discussion prompt6 ungraded labs
الوصول إلى وظائف الاستعلام في MySQL باستخدام عملاء Python.
What's included
5 videos2 readings7 quizzes8 ungraded labs
استكشف الموضوعات المتقدمة في MySQL وقم بتطبيق هذه المبادئ لحل المشكلات باستخدام لغة Python.
What's included
8 videos4 readings8 quizzes8 ungraded labs
قم بتطبيق المهارات التي تعلمتها في هذه الدورة التدريبية لإنشاء تطبيق Python مفيد قادر على إدارة قواعد بيانات MySQL.
What's included
2 videos6 readings3 quizzes1 peer review2 discussion prompts
Instructor
Offered by
