Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English
University of Houston

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Module 1: Discrimination and Audism

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 11 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Module 2: What is American Deaf Culture? - An Introduction

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 16 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Module 3: "My Child is born deaf" - Language acquisition

1 hour to complete
11 videos (Total 18 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Module 4: What is American Deaf Culture? - an Overview

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 23 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

