This is a six-week course providing a historical overview of the American Deaf community and its evolving culture. Theoretical frameworks from sociology are explored. Deafness as a culture and not a disability is explained as participants are guided into the world of Deaf culture.
Module 1: Discrimination and Audism
Module 1: Discrimination and Audism
Introduction to course and explanation of Civil Rights struggles for the American Deaf community. Detailed explanation of the term “audism”.
Module 2: What is American Deaf Culture? - An Introduction
Overview of commonly used terminology and jargon related to deafness. Introduction to the existence of Deaf Culture.
Module 3: "My Child is born deaf" - Language acquisition
Summary and analysis of communication options for those that are members of the American Deaf community. Introduction of the impact of American Sign Language and the import of language acquisition for deaf children.
Module 4: What is American Deaf Culture? - an Overview
Overview of the Core Values of the American Deaf culture. Explanation of the medical vs. cultural view of the American Deaf community.
A wonderful introduction to American Deaf Culture, I learned a lot from completing this course. Thank you!
Loved learning more about (American) Deaf Culture, especially from someone who is informed and experienced. Thank you, professor, for the tips and knowledge!
I am also a CODA, and I am so happy that a course on Deaf Culture is on CourseRA. Very proud of the collaborative efforts of exposing hearing people to the deaf community. ILY!
I enjoyed how the lessons were categorized and that the instructor added his personal experience.
