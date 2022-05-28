This Teach-Out serves a guide to help you better for understand the 2020 United States presidential debates and discuss politics at a time when issues are more divisive than ever. The first part of this Teach-Out breaks down how to watch the presidential debates with a questioning mindset where you’ll create a debate action plan to help you digest the many layers of commentary on the debates. After each debate, we will share an analysis of the issues raised by the candidates with perspectives from University of Michigan faculty and community experts.
Discussing Politics and Debates Teach-OutUniversity of Michigan
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: Arabic, French, Portuguese (European), Italian, Vietnamese, German, Russian, English, Spanish
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: Arabic, French, Portuguese (European), Italian, Vietnamese, German, Russian, English, Spanish
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Welcome to the Debates Teach-Out!
3 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 111 min), 9 readings
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.