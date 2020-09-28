Learner Reviews & Feedback for Discussing Politics and Debates Teach-Out by University of Michigan
About the Course
This Teach-Out serves a guide to help you better for understand the 2020 United States presidential debates and discuss politics at a time when issues are more divisive than ever. The first part of this Teach-Out breaks down how to watch the presidential debates with a questioning mindset where you’ll create a debate action plan to help you digest the many layers of commentary on the debates. After each debate, we will share an analysis of the issues raised by the candidates with perspectives from University of Michigan faculty and community experts.
You’ll also learn how to talk about politics and other polarizing issues with friends, family, and co-workers. Experts on conflict resolution and decision making share strategies for how to have effective conversations around difficult topics. Finally, this Teach-Out includes an issue primer and information on how to vote in the U.S....