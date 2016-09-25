In this political science course you will learn about the twin concepts of federalism and decentralization. You will develop an understanding of the core ideas that federalism and decentralization rest on, and study the building blocks that make them both work. Following a general overview of both federalism and decentralization, we will examine a number of case-studies from Africa where federalism and decentralization have been changing the continent’s political landscape in the last twenty years, coinciding with unprecedented levels of economic growth.
Welcome to this course. The Three Promises of Federalism and Decentralization
Great that you are joining us. In this course you will learn about Federalism & Decentralization in Africa. Before you start, we invite you to first go through our intro module and introduce yourself in the forum to meet your fellow learners. If you encounter any difficulties while studying, please let us know in the forum. For technical difficulties or questions regarding the course certificate, you can always contact the Coursera Learner Helpdesk. Good luck & we hope you enjoy studying in this course. In this first module you can also find the introduction video and an exploration of the three promises of Federalism and Decentralization.
Core Ideas in Federalism and Decentralization
This module will cover important concepts such as shared-rule and self-rule, autonomy, multiple identities and distributed authority. Don't forget to keep up with the readings for optimal understanding and application of this week's material. Do you have any questions, statements, remarks or other points you would like to discuss? Do not hesitate to post them in the Discussion Forums and a staff member or other course participants will be able to help you out.
The Building Blocks of Federalism and Decentralization
In this module we will discuss the various legal, political, and social foundations of federalism and decentralization. As you can see, this topic requires a true interdisciplinary perspective.
Federalism in Post-Conflict Societies
In previous modules, you've learned the theory behind federalism and decentralization, as well as the most important concepts and building blocks, This module, we will look at three case studies to acquire insight into how federalism and decentralization work in practice: Nigeria, South Africa and Ethiopia.
I truly enjoyed the course on Federalism and Decentralization: Evaluating Africa's Track Record and a big thank you to the entire team.
An exellent course which gave me a comprehensive, nuanced insight into devolution of power in African countries. Very well presented, interesting content and very good assignment.
Excellent Material for the passionate students of better government in the future!
This is wonderful course because this will help me a lot in addressing issues of federalism and decentralization in Nigeria most especially.
