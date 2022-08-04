About this Course

1,975 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Organizational Leaders Specialization
Beginner Level

At least 2 years of experience in a leadership role and a desire to apply strong diversity, equity, and inclusion practice in your organization

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Evaluate current business practices to embrace DEI policies in all aspects of your business.

  • Create DEI strategies that enhance business initiatives and foster equity in the workplace.

Skills you will gain

  • Business Psychology
  • Organization Development
  • Business Strategy
  • Leadership And Management
  • Leadership Development
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Organizational Leaders Specialization
Beginner Level

At least 2 years of experience in a leadership role and a desire to apply strong diversity, equity, and inclusion practice in your organization

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Parsons School of Design, The New School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

The Moral Imperative of DEI in the Workplace

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 54 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

DEI as a Business Accelerator

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 31 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Effective Growth Through DEI

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 31 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

DEI and Effective Leadership

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 38 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Organizational Leaders Specialization

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Organizational Leaders

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder