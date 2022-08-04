In this course, you will explore the challenges of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) for business and corporate leaders. You will consider questions like: How does maximizing an organization’s diversity benefit stakeholders? How can we improve employee performance? What can we do to advance institutional progress?
This course is part of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Organizational Leaders Specialization
At least 2 years of experience in a leadership role and a desire to apply strong diversity, equity, and inclusion practice in your organization
Evaluate current business practices to embrace DEI policies in all aspects of your business.
Create DEI strategies that enhance business initiatives and foster equity in the workplace.
- Business Psychology
- Organization Development
- Business Strategy
- Leadership And Management
- Leadership Development
The Moral Imperative of DEI in the Workplace
DEI as a Business Accelerator
Effective Growth Through DEI
DEI and Effective Leadership
