Learner Reviews & Feedback for Demystifying Disruption: Essential Insights for Leaders by Parsons School of Design, The New School
About the Course
In this course, you explore what disruption is, what drives it, and how it affects organizations. An overview of the way disruption has changed over time is provided to illustrate the power and scope of disruption. Once you are able to diagnose disruption, you explore ways leaders can defend against and leverage it by examining internal and external drivers and implementing practical offensive and defensive strategies. You learn to differentiate between innovation and disruption and, more specifically, between sustaining and disruptive innovations. This course explains how balancing sustaining and disruptive innovations allows your organization to thrive through disruption by preventing creative stagnation or chaos from disrupting your organization and how an un-disruptable mindset helps leaders find ways to leverage disruption and methods of defense against it....