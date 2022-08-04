Learner Reviews & Feedback for Deploy and Monitor in Google Cloud for Azure Professionals by Google Cloud
About the Course
This is the fourth course of a four-course series for cloud architects and engineers with existing Azure knowledge. It compares Google Cloud and Azure solutions and guides professionals on their use.
This course focuses on deploying and monitoring applications in Google Cloud. The learners apply the knowledge of monitoring and application deployment process in Azure to explore the differences with Google Cloud. Learners get hands-on practice building and managing Google Cloud resources....