This course teaches you about deploying and managing Microsoft Windows® workloads on Google Cloud. This course uses lectures and hands-on labs to show you how to plan and configure Microsoft Windows Server and Microsoft SQL Server in Google Cloud. You will configure identity solutions including Managed Service for Microsoft Active Directory, deploy Windows workloads to Compute Engine and Google Kubernetes Engine, and learn to manage and operate Windows workloads with Cloud Console, Cloud Logging, and Cloud Monitoring.
Deploying and Managing Windows Workloads on Google CloudGoogle Cloud
What you will learn
Plan and configure Identity Management in Google Cloud
Deploy Microsoft Windows workloads in Google Cloud
Automate the deployment of cloud environments for Windows workloads
Manage and operate Microsoft Windows workloads in Google Cloud
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Syllabus
Introduction
This module covers a high level introduction to deploying and managing Windows workloads in Google Cloud
Introducing Windows workloads on Google Cloud
This module shares a simple explanation of what cloud computing is, so that we start off with the right framework of concepts. Cloud computing entails resources being provided to you as a service. Google Cloud offers several services that let you run general-purpose compute workloads on Google’s hardware. Google Cloud has a global footprint. This module explains how Google Cloud’s resources around the world are organized into regions and zones. One of the big concerns with moving your infrastructure is what will happen to your existing licensing.This module will outline the options that you have within Google Cloud. Finally this module will examine the process of migrating an existing infrastructure into Google Cloud and what is required in the migration.
Identity for Windows workloads
This module discusses how to import and manage your users into Google Cloud. The module examines Cloud Identity, a service that makes it easy to manage cloud users, devices, and apps from one console. The module will also discuss a few related features to help reduce the operational overhead of managing Google Cloud users, specifically Google Cloud Directory Sync and Single Sign-On, which are ways to use your existing authentication systems to grant access to users. The module ends with some authentication best practices.
Migrating Windows Workload VMs
This module examines migrating your infrastructure to the Google Cloud, it is important to realize that you probably have existing infrastructure that you do not want to have to recreate in the cloud. Migration is a clear option for getting your infrastructure running in the cloud.
Automating Deployments of Windows Workloads
This module covers the idea of infrastructure as code. It introduces Terraform, a tool that helps to automate infrastructure deployment. This moudle sees how to use Google Cloud Marketplace to launch infrastructure solutions. This module's lab uses Terraform to deploy a Windows Server instance running on Compute Engine.
Review
This module summarizes the content covered so far on this course.
Optimizing costs for Windows Applications
This module revisits Google Compute Engine and how the costs of running our workloads can be optimised. This is achieved through custom machines, sole tenants, and SQL Server on Linux
Modernizing with Managed Services
Google Cloud provices a range of managed services that allow you to focus on the workload rather than their administration. In this module we are going to look at 2 such services: Cloud SQL and Managed Microsoft Active Directory.
Modernizing with Containers
This module looks at running on software containers, and running them using Google Kubernetes Engine.
Cloud Operations with Windows Workloads
This module looks at Googles family of powerful tools that allow you to see exactly what is happening in your cloud infrastructure. This module looks at Cloud Logging and Cloud Monitoring and how to configure them.
Review
This module summarizes the content covered on this course.
