About this Course

1,801 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Plan and configure Identity Management in Google Cloud

  • Deploy Microsoft Windows workloads in Google Cloud

  • Automate the deployment of cloud environments for Windows workloads

  • Manage and operate Microsoft Windows workloads in Google Cloud

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 minute to complete

Introduction

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
27 minutes to complete

Introducing Windows workloads on Google Cloud

27 minutes to complete
8 videos (Total 19 min)
2 hours to complete

Identity for Windows workloads

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 18 min)
1 hour to complete

Migrating Windows Workload VMs

1 hour to complete
14 videos (Total 59 min)
1 hour to complete

Automating Deployments of Windows Workloads

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 11 min)
3 minutes to complete

Review

3 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min)
1 hour to complete

Optimizing costs for Windows Applications

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 18 min)
1 hour to complete

Modernizing with Managed Services

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 10 min)
2 hours to complete

Modernizing with Containers

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 21 min)
2 hours to complete

Cloud Operations with Windows Workloads

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 18 min)
2 minutes to complete

Review

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder