Chevron Left
Back to Deploying and Managing Windows Workloads on Google Cloud

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Deploying and Managing Windows Workloads on Google Cloud by Google Cloud

About the Course

This course teaches you about deploying and managing Microsoft Windows® workloads on Google Cloud. This course uses lectures and hands-on labs to show you how to plan and configure Microsoft Windows Server and Microsoft SQL Server in Google Cloud. You will configure identity solutions including Managed Service for Microsoft Active Directory, deploy Windows workloads to Compute Engine and Google Kubernetes Engine, and learn to manage and operate Windows workloads with Cloud Console, Cloud Logging, and Cloud Monitoring....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder