Learner Reviews & Feedback for Deploying and Managing Windows Workloads on Google Cloud by Google Cloud
About the Course
This course teaches you about deploying and managing Microsoft Windows® workloads on Google Cloud. This course uses lectures and hands-on labs to show you how to plan and configure Microsoft Windows Server and Microsoft SQL Server in Google Cloud. You will configure identity solutions including Managed Service for Microsoft Active Directory, deploy Windows workloads to Compute Engine and Google Kubernetes Engine, and learn to manage and operate Windows workloads with Cloud Console, Cloud Logging, and Cloud Monitoring....