Learn to deploy and run Microsoft Windows® applications on Google Cloud. Through lectures and hands-on labs, learn how to configure and run Microsoft Windows and Microsoft SQL Server in Compute Engine. You will also learn how to develop and deploy ASP.NET applications and deploy them to Compute Engine, App Engine, and Google Kubernetes Engine.
Develop and Deploy Windows Applications on Google CloudGoogle Cloud
About this Course
What you will learn
Configuring Microsoft Windows and Microsoft SQL Server in Compute Engine
Deploying ASP.NET MVC applications to Compute Engine
Deploying .NET Core applications to Compute Engine, App Engine, and Google Kubernetes Engine
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: Introduction to Google Cloud
Get to know the basics of Google Cloud and how to create Windows virtual machines. You'll learn about the scope and structure of Google Cloud, options for Windows deployment on Google Cloud and Google Cloud interfaces.
Module 2: Windows Workloads on Compute Engine
You'll learn about Compute Engine virtual machine options, integrating Active Directory with Compute Engine virtual machines, and running SQL Server in Compute Engine for high availability.
Module 3: Developing ASP.NET MVC applications
You'll learn about the model-view-controller structure, using Microsoft Visual Studio’s Web Project template to develop in ASP.NET, and deploying applications to Microsoft Internet Information Server (IIS) in Compute Engine.
Module 4: Configuring Resilient Workloads
You'll learn about deploying instances across Google Cloud zones, using instance groups to create pools of virtual machines, and load balancing Windows applications.
Module 5: Delivering Next-Generation ASP.NET Core on Google Cloud
Finally, you'll learn about .NET Core and EF Core, options for deploying ASP.NET Core applications on Google Cloud, and how to deploy ASP.NET Core applications on Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, and App Engine.
Reviews
- 5 stars61.53%
- 4 stars20.94%
- 3 stars6.83%
- 2 stars2.13%
- 1 star8.54%
TOP REVIEWS FROM DEVELOP AND DEPLOY WINDOWS APPLICATIONS ON GOOGLE CLOUD
Wonderful course, it really helped me understand the importance of cloud and it's overall applications.
It was an amazing course provided by google. I learned a lot from this course.
LAB environment 3 & 4 need to be enabled.I hope Student ID is not eligible to do the lab 3 & 4.
helpful and great some Labs were a bit long but overall I Loved It
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.