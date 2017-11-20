About this Course

4,655 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Configuring Microsoft Windows and Microsoft SQL Server in Compute Engine

  • Deploying ASP.NET MVC applications to Compute Engine

  • Deploying .NET Core applications to Compute Engine, App Engine, and Google Kubernetes Engine

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Module 1: Introduction to Google Cloud

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 16 min)
3 hours to complete

Module 2: Windows Workloads on Compute Engine

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min)
3 hours to complete

Module 3: Developing ASP.NET MVC applications

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 20 min)
3 hours to complete

Module 4: Configuring Resilient Workloads

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 18 min)
2 hours to complete

Module 5: Delivering Next-Generation ASP.NET Core on Google Cloud

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DEVELOP AND DEPLOY WINDOWS APPLICATIONS ON GOOGLE CLOUD

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder