May 15, 2020
A very good course to learn about the different tools that Google Cloud Platform provides to develop a Windows application. Each and every module provided taught quite effectively.
Apr 28, 2021
The course was made in a way that is very easy to understand and the practical labs were really good for hands on implementation of the various concepts.
By William C•
Feb 22, 2021
Some sample sources cannot be accessed
By Rick•
Nov 30, 2020
Lab 2 no longer provisions and support has been useless.
By Csaba V•
Apr 19, 2021
Very disappointing course materials. The labs are not working as intended, the materials are not updated and the support on the forums is laughably bad. Waste of your time, find another source if you are interested in the subject.
By Hashim D•
Apr 10, 2021
States it is an entry level course goes over various high level concepts and requires an extensive background within computing to be a passable course
By Ayush A•
May 16, 2020
By Tomas V•
Sep 19, 2020
The Instructor is very boring during videos - it is hard to retain attention. Labs are good but installing Visual Studio in 2 Labs is very time consuming.
By MEREENA W B E 2•
Apr 21, 2021
I cant do the lab section that provided in this course. When i started the lab after completion of making a new project the next level was to make a VM instances but to start a free trial i need to give the details of my ATM card. But in the instructions for the lab section gives the information that i can make the VM instances directly after making the new project.
By Nikko D•
Apr 26, 2021
Other than the videos being outdated, the overall course experience is great! The details were easily understandable and instructions were easy to follow as long as you have your attention to the details.
It is very important to read thoroughly as one wrong move usually require you to restart all over.
By Christos K•
Apr 23, 2021
An overly OK course. I learned a lot of things about the Google Cloud and it's functionalities, but there are issues with the content of the course and the whole flow.I had to speed hours to solve issues & technical errors that shouldn't be there in the first place.
By GOHEL S D•
Jun 5, 2020
Some of Functionality was not working and i think there was some miss placing sequence the content.
By Jamie M•
Apr 27, 2021
Course offered for free obviously because the course and labs don't work through Qwiklabs and neither Coursera will fix the problem blame each other for the issue been waiting 2 weeks with no resolution.
By Chew K H•
Apr 19, 2021
Useful for beginners to be introduce and learn about GCP concepts and basic skillsets but the lab procedure steps are not up to dated !
By Deleted A•
Apr 20, 2021
It require to have a credit card for opening a user account. I couldn't even start and I have already paid. This is disappointing.
By Vicki C•
Apr 20, 2021
This is way above my head, not at all what I expected. I tried to unenroll, but could not.
By Ujwala R•
May 3, 2021
This was my first course on Google Cloud Platform and I thoroughly enjoyed it. The course material is well organized and Lab instructions are easy to follow. My previous experience of building Microsoft Visual Studio ASP.Net web and windows applications has helped me understand the course even better. Thank you Coursera and Google for this offering.
By Zeerak I•
Apr 26, 2021
Wonderful course, it really helped me understand the importance of cloud and it's overall applications.
By mohamed b•
Nov 21, 2017
LAB environment 3 & 4 need to be enabled.I hope Student ID is not eligible to do the lab 3 & 4.
By Sachin M R•
May 16, 2020
It's Best to Practice with google cloud platforms.
By Laxmikant D H•
May 8, 2021
provided course is best for gaining and also learning cloude develop and deploy windows application on google cloud
my query i have can not complete lab2 now when i try to solve this that time show the message your quota is exceeded
can i got certificate without completing 1assignment properly.
By Shaifudin B B•
Apr 29, 2021
Thank you very much for the experience and knowledge. It is a great short course and hoping to hands on some day and administer. My first ever experience on developing and publishing web app. Cool shortcut experience on running Windows on GCP. Hoping to learn more on GCP. Thank you teachers!
By CL S•
May 10, 2021
I truly loved and enjoyed this course. It opens up new insight into what a lot you can do in Google Cloud Platform. Thanks to Coursera for offering this course. And also I like to give a big thanks to my instructor too.
By John E M M•
Apr 26, 2021
Is an excellent course, some things to do better on the Labs specifically on permissions, like run as a administrator when try running windows aplplications.
By Monsieur W•
Apr 29, 2021
By Piyush M•
May 2, 2021
My first ever experience on Coursera and it was superb it provided a hands on experience which was quite appriciable.
By Victor E•
Apr 29, 2021
It was a fantastic learning experience. Thanks to Google and Coursera for this opportunity