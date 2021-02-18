Do you want to learn about developing applications that are cloud native right from conception to implementation? In this course, you’ll begin with some crucial cloud concepts. Then, you will dive into specific tools and techniques for developing cloud native apps. Learning about the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, the significance of hybrid cloud infrastructures, and how they affect cloud app developers will be covered You will then look at two key areas of cloud thinking: modernization and continuous integration/continuous delivery.
- Familiarity with Cloud concepts and terminology
- Basic literacy in Cloud Application Development
- Basic knowledge of HTML and Javascript
Describe Cloud Native and DevOps concepts and methodologies
Build and deploy code to IBM Cloud using DevOps tools and services
Create a Node.js application on IBM Cloud
Use REST APIs in your app to store and retrieve data in a NoSQLCloudantDatabase
- Devops
- NoSQL
- Git (Software)
- Cloud Infrastructure
- Json
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Cloud Native
Getting Started with IBM Cloud
Continue your journey to certify as an IBM Cloud developer. Learn about IBM Cloud and the components that you can build within it. Gain knowledge about building, deploying, testing, and running web applications in IBM Cloud and mobile applications outside IBM Cloud. Build expertise to recognize when to use predefined services hosted by IBM Cloud and when to create custom services to bind with your applications.
IBM Cloud CLI
Learn about using command-line interface (CLIs) to develop, test, and deploy applications and services for both IBM Cloud and Cloud Foundry. You’ll gain career skills by deploying Node.js applications on IBM Cloud. You will realize the benefits of using lightweight, powerful tools like IBM Cloud CLI or Cloud Foundry CLI to manage all cloud resources.
DevOps on IBM Cloud
How does the DevOps software methodology integrate cloud application development and IT operations? Discover how you can use DevOps tools for application development and maintenance. Explore the features of a continuous delivery service. Learn the steps for enabling integrated continuous delivery toolchains to automate application builds, deployment, and monitoring. Build your knowledge of cloud application development features including the IBM Cloud web integrated environment (Web IDE), Git repository and issue tracker, and Delivery Pipeline.
Good course! The instructors just need to fix the final project instructions. It's messing up the application on the CI/CD part. Other than that, it's perfect!
Excellent course! A lot to unpack as not really for beginners. So, just take time to review course content.
Coursera become for me as first step towards future in IT industy!!!Thank you very much for this great job done by teachers and all involeved!
It is a fabulous course for learning cloud concepts.
