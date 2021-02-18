About this Course

60,388 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
  • Familiarity with Cloud concepts and terminology 
  • Basic literacy in Cloud Application Development 
  • Basic knowledge of HTML and Javascript 
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe Cloud Native and DevOps concepts and methodologies

  • Build and deploy code to IBM Cloud using DevOps tools and services

  • Create a Node.js application on IBM Cloud

  • Use REST APIs in your app to store and retrieve data in a NoSQLCloudantDatabase

Skills you will gain

  • Devops
  • NoSQL
  • Git (Software)
  • Cloud Infrastructure
  • Json
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
  • Familiarity with Cloud concepts and terminology 
  • Basic literacy in Cloud Application Development 
  • Basic knowledge of HTML and Javascript 
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Cloud Native

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 30 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Getting Started with IBM Cloud

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

IBM Cloud CLI

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

DevOps on IBM Cloud

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DEVELOPING CLOUD NATIVE APPLICATIONS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder