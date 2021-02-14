Chevron Left
Back to Developing Cloud Native Applications

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Developing Cloud Native Applications by IBM

4.2
stars
142 ratings
43 reviews

About the Course

Do you want to learn about developing applications that are cloud native right from conception to implementation? In this course, you’ll begin with some crucial cloud concepts. Then, you will dive into specific tools and techniques for developing cloud native apps. Learning about the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, the significance of hybrid cloud infrastructures, and how they affect cloud app developers will be covered You will then look at two key areas of cloud thinking: modernization and continuous integration/continuous delivery....

Top reviews

AY

Jun 8, 2021

Good course! The instructors just need to fix the final project instructions. It's messing up the application on the CI/CD part. Other than that, it's perfect!

PV

Feb 18, 2021

Coursera become for me as first step towards future in IT industy!!!Thank you very much for this great job done by teachers and all involeved!

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 45 Reviews for Developing Cloud Native Applications

By Alexander B

Feb 14, 2021

This course is waste of time. It does not teach how to develop cloud apps. Only teach how to click on buttons in IBM cloud web panel, fully disappointment.

By Nikolas H

Apr 11, 2021

Outdated and incorrect lab instructions make this course frustrating to complete. The knowledge base is insufficient. These IBM courses continue to be a major disappointment.

By Robert S

Sep 6, 2021

The course is slightly out of date with the current IBM Cloud (9/6/2021) resulting in a number of glitches/quirks when trying to perform the assignments. Unfortunately, the response by the staff (not Upkar) appear to assume the user has made an error when in fact the directions are not sufficient or are simply incorrect. Additionally, there is no manner to provide feedback when the peer grader makes mistakes which is more common than it should be. Finally, the IBM Cloud developer services, whether due to the type of account or just due to its capabilities, are terribly slow. It may be how all Cloud services are or just a function of being the Lite account but it doesn't motivate one to want to use those services. I did learn something and with fixes to the content and better responses from the staff, I could increase the stars to 3 or 4 but there is a fair amount of work that needs to be done to make that happen.

By Lizhiyuan L

Apr 30, 2021

This course's final lab description is terrible. I would not recommend this course to anyone if it was not counted towards the IBM certificate.

By Wilton W

Jul 19, 2021

lots of incoherence, labs that don't work, this course needs lots of revisions.

By Rodrigo H G C

Feb 19, 2021

It was a great course in general, and I learned a lot. But, I think some additional marks should be included for people outside the US, as some tutorials don't consider people who are not able to create an application outside the Dallas region with the IBM Cloud Lite account. For example, when the 'ibmcloud target' is done in the IBM Shell without including the region, it will not be successful. Fortunately, I was able to fix it by myself.

By Keiner V

Nov 30, 2021

Muy interesante lo que aporta los laboratorios, ayuda a comprender mejor todo lo visto en los videos

By Haoyu Z

Dec 13, 2021

Actual hands-on labs with app deployment process

By Ngô H H

Feb 8, 2022

Great Course, easy to understand

By Marcelo S

Dec 13, 2021

Very good course!

By Nasser A A

Feb 6, 2022

Thanks

By Ziqiang L

Jan 9, 2022

There are multiple hands-on projects, but beware that the Week 6 project is very hard to get right (I failed after six hours of intensive debugging on the IBM Cloud CF logs; mind that I do not know much about node.js other than console.log) and the discussion forum suggests that the Week 6 project is no longer hands-on as the project details implied. The redemption award of four stars goes to this course because the final week (Week 7) project is perfectly designed and well-maintained.

By Ryan G

Apr 19, 2021

There are mistakes with the Week 7 assignment questions. Didn't have to Change the "Home" button to "Add" because the button was already "Add". There is also a question that asks to upload an image but it is a text field instead of an upload image field. This can be improved, hopefully a content creator sees this message!

By Eiric V

Apr 28, 2021

In essence a nice course, but flawed by many technical challenges.

By Marco N

Oct 19, 2021

N​o offense, but this was probably the worst course in the program. The videos were basically the narrator reading an instruction manual, the labs are full of bugs, and the community is small (waited a day for someone to mark my project). My suggestion for this course would be to cut the step-by-step instructions from the videos and add more ungraded labs to get the students familiar with IBM Cloud.

By jimmy j

Aug 5, 2021

I was able to take this course for free. The value is definitely there and I would recommend it to anyone looking for fundamental knowledge in this field. The workload can be finished in a shorter amount of time than suggested. Some parts of the course can be laggy or tough to work around for solutions.

By A Y

Jun 9, 2021

Good course! The instructors just need to fix the final project instructions. It's messing up the application on the CI/CD part. Other than that, it's perfect!

By Popov V

Feb 19, 2021

Coursera become for me as first step towards future in IT industy!!!Thank you very much for this great job done by teachers and all involeved!

By Alberto E M

May 19, 2021

Good course to practice Cloud Native Applications. It focuses on IBM Cloud, but this does not affect the quality of the course.

By Thomas G

Jun 6, 2021

Great course.

OFI: Ending each lesson with a hands on task will build on the key learning outcomes much quicker.

By Edi A N

Jun 18, 2021

Excellent course! A lot to unpack as not really for beginners. So, just take time to review course content.

By Fernando C

Jul 19, 2021

Excellent course. It presents the fundamentals and makes available the practice of the knowledge taught.

By igor s

Jul 23, 2021

Thank you so much for such a wonderful course. I like that stuff about the cloud and doing the apps.

By Cesar O H D

Aug 11, 2021

Excelente, no solo es seguir las instrucciones hay que sortear ciertos problemas tecnicos

By TAMETA2009

Apr 10, 2022

A nice course that pave the way to the cloud native application development.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder