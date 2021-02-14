AY
Jun 8, 2021
Good course! The instructors just need to fix the final project instructions. It's messing up the application on the CI/CD part. Other than that, it's perfect!
PV
Feb 18, 2021
Coursera become for me as first step towards future in IT industy!!!Thank you very much for this great job done by teachers and all involeved!
By Alexander B•
Feb 14, 2021
This course is waste of time. It does not teach how to develop cloud apps. Only teach how to click on buttons in IBM cloud web panel, fully disappointment.
By Nikolas H•
Apr 11, 2021
Outdated and incorrect lab instructions make this course frustrating to complete. The knowledge base is insufficient. These IBM courses continue to be a major disappointment.
By Robert S•
Sep 6, 2021
The course is slightly out of date with the current IBM Cloud (9/6/2021) resulting in a number of glitches/quirks when trying to perform the assignments. Unfortunately, the response by the staff (not Upkar) appear to assume the user has made an error when in fact the directions are not sufficient or are simply incorrect. Additionally, there is no manner to provide feedback when the peer grader makes mistakes which is more common than it should be. Finally, the IBM Cloud developer services, whether due to the type of account or just due to its capabilities, are terribly slow. It may be how all Cloud services are or just a function of being the Lite account but it doesn't motivate one to want to use those services. I did learn something and with fixes to the content and better responses from the staff, I could increase the stars to 3 or 4 but there is a fair amount of work that needs to be done to make that happen.
By Lizhiyuan L•
Apr 30, 2021
This course's final lab description is terrible. I would not recommend this course to anyone if it was not counted towards the IBM certificate.
By Wilton W•
Jul 19, 2021
lots of incoherence, labs that don't work, this course needs lots of revisions.
By Rodrigo H G C•
Feb 19, 2021
It was a great course in general, and I learned a lot. But, I think some additional marks should be included for people outside the US, as some tutorials don't consider people who are not able to create an application outside the Dallas region with the IBM Cloud Lite account. For example, when the 'ibmcloud target' is done in the IBM Shell without including the region, it will not be successful. Fortunately, I was able to fix it by myself.
By Keiner V•
Nov 30, 2021
Muy interesante lo que aporta los laboratorios, ayuda a comprender mejor todo lo visto en los videos
By Haoyu Z•
Dec 13, 2021
Actual hands-on labs with app deployment process
By Ngô H H•
Feb 8, 2022
Great Course, easy to understand
By Marcelo S•
Dec 13, 2021
Very good course!
By Nasser A A•
Feb 6, 2022
Thanks
By Ziqiang L•
Jan 9, 2022
There are multiple hands-on projects, but beware that the Week 6 project is very hard to get right (I failed after six hours of intensive debugging on the IBM Cloud CF logs; mind that I do not know much about node.js other than console.log) and the discussion forum suggests that the Week 6 project is no longer hands-on as the project details implied. The redemption award of four stars goes to this course because the final week (Week 7) project is perfectly designed and well-maintained.
By Ryan G•
Apr 19, 2021
There are mistakes with the Week 7 assignment questions. Didn't have to Change the "Home" button to "Add" because the button was already "Add". There is also a question that asks to upload an image but it is a text field instead of an upload image field. This can be improved, hopefully a content creator sees this message!
By Eiric V•
Apr 28, 2021
In essence a nice course, but flawed by many technical challenges.
By Marco N•
Oct 19, 2021
No offense, but this was probably the worst course in the program. The videos were basically the narrator reading an instruction manual, the labs are full of bugs, and the community is small (waited a day for someone to mark my project). My suggestion for this course would be to cut the step-by-step instructions from the videos and add more ungraded labs to get the students familiar with IBM Cloud.
By jimmy j•
Aug 5, 2021
I was able to take this course for free. The value is definitely there and I would recommend it to anyone looking for fundamental knowledge in this field. The workload can be finished in a shorter amount of time than suggested. Some parts of the course can be laggy or tough to work around for solutions.
By A Y•
Jun 9, 2021
By Popov V•
Feb 19, 2021
By Alberto E M•
May 19, 2021
Good course to practice Cloud Native Applications. It focuses on IBM Cloud, but this does not affect the quality of the course.
By Thomas G•
Jun 6, 2021
Great course.
OFI: Ending each lesson with a hands on task will build on the key learning outcomes much quicker.
By Edi A N•
Jun 18, 2021
Excellent course! A lot to unpack as not really for beginners. So, just take time to review course content.
By Fernando C•
Jul 19, 2021
Excellent course. It presents the fundamentals and makes available the practice of the knowledge taught.
By igor s•
Jul 23, 2021
Thank you so much for such a wonderful course. I like that stuff about the cloud and doing the apps.
By Cesar O H D•
Aug 11, 2021
Excelente, no solo es seguir las instrucciones hay que sortear ciertos problemas tecnicos
By TAMETA2009•
Apr 10, 2022
A nice course that pave the way to the cloud native application development.