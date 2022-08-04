This course will teach you the fundamentals of strategy formulation and execution. Strategy is all about winning in the marketplace, yet very few companies can do so consistently. In this course, you will learn different tools and frameworks that you can use to create winning strategies.
Developing Strategies to Win in the MarketplaceIndian School of Business
About this Course
This course will be ideal for you if you are a working professional in middle management roles & wish to pivot into a leadership role.
What you will learn
Understand strategy, and industry's implications for a firm’s strategy and its performance
Develop superior resources and capabilities that can lead to competitive advantage
Competitive advantage and value-based strategy
Appreciate the linkage between a firm’s strategy and its business model, and implementing strategies for growth
Skills you will gain
- Strategic Planning
- Decision-Making
- Strategic Management
- Competitiveness
- Industry Structure
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Introduction
What is Strategy?
Industry and its Implications for a Firm’s Strategy and its Performance
Resource Based View of Strategy
Competitive Advantage
