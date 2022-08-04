About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

This course will be ideal for you if you are a working professional in middle management roles & wish to pivot into a leadership role.

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand strategy, and industry's implications for a firm’s strategy and its performance

  • Develop superior resources and capabilities that can lead to competitive advantage

  • Competitive advantage and value-based strategy

  • Appreciate the linkage between a firm’s strategy and its business model, and implementing strategies for growth

Skills you will gain

  • Strategic Planning
  • Decision-Making
  • Strategic Management
  • Competitiveness
  • Industry Structure
Instructor

Offered by

Indian School of Business

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Course Introduction

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 3 readings
3 hours to complete

What is Strategy?

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 57 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Industry and its Implications for a Firm’s Strategy and its Performance

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 58 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Resource Based View of Strategy

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 85 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Competitive Advantage

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 88 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

