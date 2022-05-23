The third and the final course in the DevOps series will teach how to use AWS Services to control the architecture in order to reach a better operational state. Monitoring and Operation are key aspects for both the release pipeline and production environments, because they provide instruments that help discover what's happening, as well as do modifications and enhancements on infrastructure that is currently running.
This course is part of the DevOps on AWS Specialization
- CI/CD
- aws
- Devops
Amazon Web Services
Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 90 fully featured services for compute, storage, networking, database, analytics, application services, deployment, management, developer, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, security, hybrid and enterprise applications, from 44 Availability Zones across 16 geographic regions. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around the world — including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies — to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs.
This week, you will start by reviewing topics covered in the first and second courses of the DevOps on AWS series. You will then learn about the importance of monitoring and why instrumenting your environment is helpful. You will explore how Amazon CloudWatch provides you with data and actionable insights to monitor your applications, respond to system-wide performance changes, optimize resource utilization, and get a unified view of operational health. Lastly, you will get hands-on with other important AWS solutions to monitor pipeline changes.
This week, you will start by learning about the importance of operation in continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines and discover how to detect unmanaged configuration changes to your cloud resources. Though this course focused on AWS solutions for DevOps operations and monitoring, you will also learn about third-party, open-source tooling that are well-known and widely used by the DevOps community. Lastly, you will get hands-on and run commands using AWS Systems Manager, and output logs to Amazon CloudWatch.
About the DevOps on AWS Specialization
DevOps on AWS specialization teaches you how to use the combination of DevOps philosophies, practices and tools to develop, deploy, and maintain applications in the AWS Cloud. Benefits of adopting DevOps include: rapid delivery, reliability, scalability, security and improved collaboration.
