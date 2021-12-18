Learner Reviews & Feedback for DevOps on AWS: Operate and Monitor by Amazon Web Services
4.4
stars
32 ratings
•
3 reviews
About the Course
The third and the final course in the DevOps series will teach how to use AWS Services to control the architecture in order to reach a better operational state. Monitoring and Operation are key aspects for both the release pipeline and production environments, because they provide instruments that help discover what's happening, as well as do modifications and enhancements on infrastructure that is currently running.
This course teaches how to use Amazon CloudWatch for monitoring, as well as Amazon EventBridge and AWS Config for continuous compliance. It also covers Amazon CloudTrail and a little bit of Machine Learning for Monitoring operations!...
Filter by:
1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for DevOps on AWS: Operate and Monitor