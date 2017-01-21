Diabetes and obesity are growing health problems in rich and poor countries alike. With this course you will get updated on cutting-edge diabetes and obesity research including biological, genetic and clinical aspects as well as prevention and epidemiology of diabetes and obesity. All lectures are provided by high-profile scientists from one the world's leading universities in diabetes research.
Diabetes - a Global ChallengeUniversity of Copenhagen
University of Copenhagen
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction and epidemiology of diabetes
We are delighted to be able to welcome you to Diabetes – a Global Challenge. In module 1, we will focus on the epidemiology of diabetes and obesity which we lead us to this week discussion topic: "What the greatest diabetes challenges of our time might be in your opinion?" You can either post your opinion as text or as a link to a short video statement.
Obesity and Prevention of Diabetes
We will start module 2 together by discussing physical activity, its influence on obesity, insulin resistance and the prevention of diabetes.
Physiological Regulation of Plasma Glucose
During module 3 we will focus on physiological regulation of plasma glucose. Professor Jens Juul Holst will guide you through the complex regulation of glucose in humans. This will be difficult but hang on you will see the usefulness of what you learn in this module during the subsequent modules where we will discuss the incretins and treatment of hyperglycaemia.
The incretins
Incretin biology is now applied in treating subjects with diabetes and recently approved by the FDA for weight reduction. But what do they do? Don't hesitate to start watching the videos because in this module you will learn all about the incretin lead by Professor Jens Juul Holst.
I recommend this course to anyone involved in diabetes care and policy. Great course connecting one to the latest science in diabetes, taught by excellent professors.
its a wonderful course to learn the basic knowledge of diabetes. the course design is wonderful and it never looks boring. One of the best online course.
a good learning experience, from a highly rated university with their expert faculties and their enriched course material laudable Power Point Presentation
This is a very well organised course.The faculties taught the subject very nicely.This will definitely help me in my general practice.Thank you very much
