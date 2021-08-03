By Robert K•
Aug 3, 2021
Overall comprehensive, but falls short on downloadable resources, useful templates and other resources.
By Mike W•
Mar 14, 2022
Greetings,
Although the course included a substantial amount of great information, I was disappointed that I received a low grade on the final peer assignment without any feedback at all. The assignments I had reviewed from a content perspective had nothing to with what was required in the assignment and were likely just uploaded to get a certificate. This made the lack of feedback on my assignment (and low grade) particularly annoying because I had followed the assignment directions quite closely.
There was also no easy to find link to provide feedback (to the instructor or course developers) on an assignment. It would have greatly improved the final assignment if a template had been provided rather than having to develop your own. That ate up a considerable amount of time.
I have been using Coursera for over 7 years now, have been a positive brand ambassador and now also a stock holder, but now after this certificate and experience, will look for other providers that offer higher quality experience and better feedback mechanisms. Thank you.
By Cindy B•
Jun 1, 2021
Excellent! I learned a lot. It's a holistic approach about digital channels and e-commerce, and it does give you a systemic perspective through digital marketing and e-commerce.
By Doan P•
Aug 20, 2021
The reason why I decided to participate in Digital Channel Planning and eCommerce Strategy due to I would love to develop my digital skills and advance my marketing career. Helpful and the lecture designed really professional and optimized. Definitely in the future I'm going to apply all of things to realistic and send you back about my researching, in the Vietnam market.
Thank you all of you!
By Shivani B•
Oct 19, 2021
Channel planning is one of the most important part of any Digital Marketing Strategy. The said course explains well and elaborates conducively over the concepts which underlines planning and related strategy along with some nuances related to E-commerce too.
By Muhammad A Y•
Dec 20, 2021
it's really the best course content I have to learn a lot and love to DMI give the best course
By Olumide O O•
Apr 4, 2022
FANTASTIC!
By Arlene H•
May 25, 2022
a