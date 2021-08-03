Chevron Left
Back to Digital Channel Planning and E-Commerce Strategy

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Digital Channel Planning and E-Commerce Strategy by Digital Marketing Institute

4.7
stars
34 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

Digital Marketing Institute is the global standard in Digital Marketing Certification. Our mission is to give our students the confidence and knowledge they need to advance in their careers through this specialization. Research shows that retail customers switch channels during their purchase-decision journey. Many of us research products online at home, or on-the-go using a mobile device, while checking online reviews and comparing prices. The final decision to purchase may happen online, or in a traditional brick-and-mortar store. Omnichannel marketing is a response to modern buying habits, providing consumers with a consistent brand experience across all touchpoints, whether traditional or digital. If you want to understand how marketers plan campaigns to reach consumers at every possible point of contact and how effective digital strategies can help businesses grow and thrive today, this course will help you do so. You will learn about cross-media planning and the digital channel mix before diving deeper into topics including digital channel planning, and inbound and outbound channel strategy. After completing this course, you will be able to: - • Use best practices to create an omnichannel marketing strategy with a unified message, voice, and brand and a seamless customer experience • Demonstrate an understanding of the key tactics and strategies associated with inbound channels including social media marketing, content marketing, search engine marketing, and email marketing • Demonstrate an understanding of the key tactics and strategies associated with outbound channels including digital display, video, and YouTube advertising This course also covers the critical topic of e-commerce and how to develop an effective e-commerce and social customer service strategy that delivers real value for customers. This is the second course in the Digital Marketing Institute’s Digital Strategy specialization. On completion of all courses in your Specialization, you will also be awarded a Digital Marketing Institute Certified Digital Marketing Associate certification, along with three months of free Power Membership, allowing you to boost your career and unlock your next opportunity. 92% of DMI members have said their courses have had a positive impact on their careers, while 88% are now working at senior or manager level....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 8 of 8 Reviews for Digital Channel Planning and E-Commerce Strategy

By Robert K

Aug 3, 2021

O​verall comprehensive, but falls short on downloadable resources, useful templates and other resources.

By Mike W

Mar 14, 2022

Greetings,

Although the course included a substantial amount of great information, I was disappointed that I received a low grade on the final peer assignment without any feedback at all. The assignments I had reviewed from a content perspective had nothing to with what was required in the assignment and were likely just uploaded to get a certificate. This made the lack of feedback on my assignment (and low grade) particularly annoying because I had followed the assignment directions quite closely.

There was also no easy to find link to provide feedback (to the instructor or course developers) on an assignment. It would have greatly improved the final assignment if a template had been provided rather than having to develop your own. That ate up a considerable amount of time.

I have been using Coursera for over 7 years now, have been a positive brand ambassador and now also a stock holder, but now after this certificate and experience, will look for other providers that offer higher quality experience and better feedback mechanisms. Thank you.

By Cindy B

Jun 1, 2021

Excellent! I learned a lot. It's a holistic approach about digital channels and e-commerce, and it does give you a systemic perspective through digital marketing and e-commerce.

By Doan P

Aug 20, 2021

The reason why I decided to participate in Digital Channel Planning and eCommerce Strategy due to I would love to develop my digital skills and advance my marketing career. Helpful and the lecture designed really professional and optimized. Definitely in the future I'm going to apply all of things to realistic and send you back about my researching, in the Vietnam market.

Thank you all of you!

By Shivani B

Oct 19, 2021

Channel planning is one of the most important part of any Digital Marketing Strategy. The said course explains well and elaborates conducively over the concepts which underlines planning and related strategy along with some nuances related to E-commerce too.

By Muhammad A Y

Dec 20, 2021

it's really the best course content I have to learn a lot and love to DMI give the best course

By Olumide O O

Apr 4, 2022

FANTASTIC!

By Arlene H

May 25, 2022

a

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder