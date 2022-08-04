Chevron Left
디지털 민주주의의 명암 by University of Michigan

About the Course

이 과정에서는 전자 투표 및 인터넷 투표의 보안 위협 및 향후 잠재적인 위협에 대해 시민들이 알아야 할 점에 대해 학습하게 됩니다. 우리는 선거 기술의 과거, 현재와 미래에 대해 살펴보고 컴퓨터 보안, 인적 요소, 공공 정책 등을 비롯하여 투표에 의해 나뉘는 여러 분야에 대해 알아볼 것입니다....
