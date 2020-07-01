About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

    • How NoSQL databases differ from relational databases
    • How to provision, manage and interact with a DynamoDB table
    • How to secure a DynamoDB database

Skills you will gain

  • NoSQL Database
  • Cryptography
  • Workload
  • security
  • Recovery
Instructors

Offered by

Amazon Web Services

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

22 minutes to complete

Welcome to Amazon DynamoDB: Building NoSQL Database-Driven Applications

22 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 2 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 1

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 45 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 2

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 37 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week 3

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 28 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM AMAZON DYNAMODB: BUILDING NOSQL DATABASE-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS

Frequently Asked Questions

