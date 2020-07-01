This course introduces you to NoSQL databases and the challenges they solve. Expert instructors will dive deep into Amazon DynamoDB topics such as recovery, SDKs, partition keys, security and encryption, global tables, stateless applications, streams, and best practices.
- How NoSQL databases differ from relational databases
- How to provision, manage and interact with a DynamoDB table
- How to secure a DynamoDB database
- NoSQL Database
- Cryptography
- Workload
- security
- Recovery
Amazon Web Services
Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 90 fully featured services for compute, storage, networking, database, analytics, application services, deployment, management, developer, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, security, hybrid and enterprise applications, from 44 Availability Zones across 16 geographic regions. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around the world — including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies — to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs.
Welcome to Amazon DynamoDB: Building NoSQL Database-Driven Applications
Week 1
Week 2
Week 3
- 5 stars76.54%
- 4 stars17.28%
- 3 stars4.32%
- 2 stars1.23%
- 1 star0.61%
Great one, basic which covers all needed to a understating how it works, Would like to have data modeling and complex pattern designs from scratch
Thank you to all the instructors. It was a useful course for me.
Excellent course to get an overview of DynamoDB. Removed one star - the course notes could use a proof reader, and some of the code needs updating to keep up with Node changes.
The course content is precise, clear and the practice tests are very good.
