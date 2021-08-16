Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Amazon DynamoDB: Building NoSQL Database-Driven Applications by Amazon Web Services

About the Course

This course introduces you to NoSQL databases and the challenges they solve. Expert instructors will dive deep into Amazon DynamoDB topics such as recovery, SDKs, partition keys, security and encryption, global tables, stateless applications, streams, and best practices. DynamoDB is a key-value and document database that delivers single-digit millisecond performance at any scale. It's a fully managed, multiregion, multimaster database with built-in security, backup and restore, and in-memory caching for internet-scale applications. DynamoDB can handle more than 10 trillion requests per day and support peaks of more than 20 million requests per second. This course uses a combination of video-based lectures delivered by Amazon Web Services expert technical trainers, demonstrations, and hands-on lab exercises, that you run in your own AWS account to enable you to build, deploy and manage your own DynamoDB-powered application....

AE

Nov 17, 2020

Great one, basic which covers all needed to a understating how it works, Would like to have data modeling and complex pattern designs from scratch

PP

Jul 22, 2020

This course is good for everyone.I am very happy to learn this stream because it is very helpful for me.\n\nThank You 😄!!!

By Timothy Q

Aug 16, 2021

You won't be coming out of this course an expert in DynamoDB but trust me, if you came in this course a total newbie, you'll be walking out very confident with developing basic apps and queries with DynamoDB and related AWS services.

By Khandaker M A

Aug 11, 2020

One of the best courses I have ever done in Coursera. Simply amazing! Worked on the practice exercises and smiled after their completion. The quizzes were a bit confusing though, but in the end, got used to it very nicely.

By Rafael A

Apr 23, 2021

Happy to engage with this course. Easy to follow, fun to practice and ready for slow learners ... just like me

By Mandy S

Sep 17, 2020

My favorite course on Coursera yet! Very informative and the labs really helped to reinforce the material.

By Cesar V

Aug 2, 2020

The course was great!. I liked the way the topics were explained and also the exercises were very clear

By Tien V

Dec 10, 2020

Great course! Right amount of theories and practices to help me understand and start with DynamoDB.

By HECTOR E G

Apr 14, 2021

El curso en práctico y enseña las habilidades básicas en el manejo de la tecnología dynamodb.

By Laura V P C

Jan 4, 2021

Me encantó este curso, súper completo, una mirada global a conceptos fundamentales de AWS

By José A Z d N

Jul 24, 2020

Very good course, a lot of hands on to be done and understand better.

By Ramazan T

Mar 4, 2021

Thank you to all the instructors. It was a useful course for me.

By 18CS081 - N K S

Jul 26, 2020

This course is very useful to me.Thanksto coursera

By Jason M

Jul 12, 2020

Enjoyed the content and practical exercises

By Robert B D

Mar 1, 2021

Great course with lots of hidden depths

By Sachin M

Jul 13, 2020

Very Nice hands-on training on DynamoDb

By Jose V

Aug 15, 2020

very good course, perfectly designed

By 198W1A0409-SEC-A B H V

Apr 7, 2022

what an awesome experience

By DISHABEN B

Aug 21, 2020

its awsome subject

By Doss D

May 28, 2020

Thank u very useful

By Dionis M

Dec 7, 2020

Awesome course!

By kakarla r c

Sep 18, 2020

great teaching

By Luis Y

Feb 19, 2022

Great! course

By Haris H

Nov 11, 2020

Very well

By Akinmyrza K u

Nov 13, 2021

Amazing

