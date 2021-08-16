AE
Nov 17, 2020
Great one, basic which covers all needed to a understating how it works, Would like to have data modeling and complex pattern designs from scratch
PP
Jul 22, 2020
This course is good for everyone.I am very happy to learn this stream because it is very helpful for me.\n\nThank You 😄!!!
By Timothy Q•
Aug 16, 2021
You won't be coming out of this course an expert in DynamoDB but trust me, if you came in this course a total newbie, you'll be walking out very confident with developing basic apps and queries with DynamoDB and related AWS services.
By Khandaker M A•
Aug 11, 2020
One of the best courses I have ever done in Coursera. Simply amazing! Worked on the practice exercises and smiled after their completion. The quizzes were a bit confusing though, but in the end, got used to it very nicely.
By Andres F M E•
Nov 17, 2020
Great one, basic which covers all needed to a understating how it works, Would like to have data modeling and complex pattern designs from scratch
By Parth M P•
Jul 23, 2020
This course is good for everyone.I am very happy to learn this stream because it is very helpful for me.
Thank You 😄!!!
By Rafael A•
Apr 23, 2021
Happy to engage with this course. Easy to follow, fun to practice and ready for slow learners ... just like me
By Mandy S•
Sep 17, 2020
My favorite course on Coursera yet! Very informative and the labs really helped to reinforce the material.
By Cesar V•
Aug 2, 2020
The course was great!. I liked the way the topics were explained and also the exercises were very clear
By Tien V•
Dec 10, 2020
Great course! Right amount of theories and practices to help me understand and start with DynamoDB.
By HECTOR E G•
Apr 14, 2021
El curso en práctico y enseña las habilidades básicas en el manejo de la tecnología dynamodb.
By Laura V P C•
Jan 4, 2021
Me encantó este curso, súper completo, una mirada global a conceptos fundamentales de AWS
By José A Z d N•
Jul 24, 2020
Very good course, a lot of hands on to be done and understand better.
By Ramazan T•
Mar 4, 2021
Thank you to all the instructors. It was a useful course for me.
By 18CS081 - N K S•
Jul 26, 2020
This course is very useful to me.Thanksto coursera
By Jason M•
Jul 12, 2020
Enjoyed the content and practical exercises
By Robert B D•
Mar 1, 2021
Great course with lots of hidden depths
By Sachin M•
Jul 13, 2020
Very Nice hands-on training on DynamoDb
By Jose V•
Aug 15, 2020
very good course, perfectly designed
By 198W1A0409-SEC-A B H V•
Apr 7, 2022
what an awesome experience
By DISHABEN B•
Aug 21, 2020
its awsome subject
By Doss D•
May 28, 2020
Thank u very useful
By Dionis M•
Dec 7, 2020
Awesome course!
By kakarla r c•
Sep 18, 2020
great teaching
By Luis Y•
Feb 19, 2022
Great! course
By Haris H•
Nov 11, 2020
Very well
By Akinmyrza K u•
Nov 13, 2021
Amazing