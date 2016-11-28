In the fourth course of the Content Strategy Specialization - Ensuring Your Content's Impact - you will look at visual communication and the ways you can be more effective with your font choices, photography, and video. You'll also dive deeper into social communities to help you understand how these communities form and what you can do to build your role within them. The last module is pivotal for Content Strategists. It will help you to understand how best to measure your content to maximize its effectiveness relative to the time you commit to it.
Northwestern University
Northwestern University is a private research and teaching university with campuses in Evanston and Chicago, Illinois, and Doha, Qatar. Northwestern combines innovative teaching and pioneering research in a highly collaborative environment that transcends traditional academic boundaries.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Visual Communication: Theory and Practice
Module 1 looks at visual communication and the ways you can be more effective with your font choices, photography, and video.
Social Engagement
Module 2 dives deeper into social communities to help you understand how these communities form and what you can do to build your role within them.
Measuring Your Content's Engagement
Module 3 is a pivotal unit for Content Strategists. It will help you to understand how best to measure your content to maximize its effectiveness relative to the time you commit to it.
I love this course! They really went in on different content in this one. Definitely recommend to content creators.
This course will really help you Ensure that the Content you are putting in will have that Impact. A step by step process together with the help of these Experts from Northwestern University.
Great course, informative, relevant, easy to digest and applicable straight away.
Great resource for anyone looking to build a career in content creation and marketing.
About the Content Strategy for Professionals Specialization
Content Strategy uses credible, trustworthy, transparent media to communicate stories and information to enhance an organization’s strategic goals. In this Specialization, you’ll learn best practices from recognized industry and academic experts on how to create and implement engaging content across media platforms that the people you want to reach will really value.
