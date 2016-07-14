Chevron Left
About the Course

In the fourth course of the Content Strategy Specialization - Ensuring Your Content's Impact - you will look at visual communication and the ways you can be more effective with your font choices, photography, and video. You'll also dive deeper into social communities to help you understand how these communities form and what you can do to build your role within them. The last module is pivotal for Content Strategists. It will help you to understand how best to measure your content to maximize its effectiveness relative to the time you commit to it. While this MOOC does share the theoretical elements of Content Strategy, there is a much greater emphasis on its application. Creating trend-worthy headlines and blogs, social media plans, digital measurement templates, video and photography content are all skills you will have in your toolkit by the end of the MOOC, ready to apply at your organization. And speaking of toolkits, we have included one that you can download and take back to work which includes the practical tips from the learnings in this course as well as the previous one on Expanding Your Content's Reach. Guest lecturers in this course include: -- Zach Wise, Associate Professor, Medill Northwestern -- Rich Gordon, Professor & Director of Digital Innovation, Medill, Northwestern -- Randy Hlavac, Lecturer, Medill, Northwestern (and lead professor of the Social Media Marketing Specialization also on Coursera)...

LR

Dec 1, 2020

This course will really help you Ensure that the Content you are putting in will have that Impact. A step by step process together with the help of these Experts from Northwestern University.

AR

Dec 12, 2017

Very useful information, hands-on practice. The pure theory was skipped and even after one week course you know what involves in hight quality pictures and videos.

By Maria T

Jul 14, 2016

The project for this course, as with all in the specialization, really emphasized the learning. The peer review did, too.

By Edward B

Apr 20, 2016

I didn't like the assignment; it did not make me think of the taught theory, or teach me any kind of practical skill. However, the rest of the course was good.

By J M

Jan 9, 2017

I took onus with a number of ideas/concepts offered, simply because they are either misrepresentative of SM or untrue. First, the the "prof" who talked about visuals OVERPLAYED the role of visuals online. The Internet began as a text communications vehicle, not a medium to share graphics (etc). The rise of video, images only grew as the technology evolved to allow easy distribution. Words are still key online--are there ANY websites major who do not use words? In fact, for many of the good ones, visuals take a secondary role to the actual written content. Second, the section about joining a community and then faking your way to gaining credibility by posing as a newbie etc--especially by marketers--is highly reviled by many SM communities. As an INFLUENCER who has been approached by many marketers in the past decade "to help them understand something" (etc) I can tell you, we do suss you out quickly and treat you appropriately. We are not here to provide free consulting to make you feel or look competent or knowledgeable (as we would for real members of a community). I contacted a friend who's an influencer in different communities to me, with what your "expert" suggested. He, too, was not happy with what was in this unit. If you want to know why marketers have a bad rep? It's because of bad advice given in webinars like this one. I am so glad I did not pay for this course.

By David B

Feb 22, 2017

Most of this course felt inconsequential, unhelpful, and not worth the money. I'd condense some of the commonsense aspects into other sections of the course and eliminate the 20-40 minutes of filler videos.

By Jill M

May 19, 2020

Excellent lessons--I learned a lot about audience-focused messaging that I am able to apply immediately to my current work as a digital content writer, and more about measuring engagement that I'll be able to use when I'm once again working full-time for an organization.

By Olesya A

Dec 2, 2016

I got a solid foundation in Content Strategy and already see results in my work. The information I learned taking this MOOC helped me to come up with an insightful proposal at work! I am thankful for every minute I spent in this course.

By Laura D S

Oct 7, 2021

The content is great, but it is impossible to complete the series of courses due to a lack of submissions to review. I'd like to finish the capstone, and I have done all my work, but the review of OTHERS' work is holding me up.

By Rosa M P H

Jun 20, 2020

The course has been very interesting. You learn the skills that you may need to increase Digital Content impact with the Audience.

I strongly recommend it to everyone.

Thank you,

Rosa M. Pérez Henao

By Laurence R

Dec 2, 2020

This course will really help you Ensure that the Content you are putting in will have that Impact. A step by step process together with the help of these Experts from Northwestern University.

By Armin R

Dec 13, 2017

Very useful information, hands-on practice. The pure theory was skipped and even after one week course you know what involves in hight quality pictures and videos.

By James-Anthony G

Aug 13, 2019

Randy and the team are brilliant. I am redoing this entire specialization to remain engaged with the content. Great work Randy and Northwestern!

By Claudia M

Dec 11, 2019

I found this last module far more articulated than the others, however, what I wished to see where more examples how on to apply the learnings

By Nicolette W

Nov 28, 2016

I love this course! They really went in on different content in this one. Definitely recommend to content creators.

By Dario R

Jul 27, 2017

Again Relevant and Valuable contents. Thanks Professor Lavine and Professor Lee for this great opportunity.

By Deleted A

May 10, 2018

Another valuable chapter in the five course series. Looking forward to completing the entire program.

By Tayo A

May 3, 2021

Great resource for anyone looking to build a career in content creation and marketing.

By Craig

Dec 11, 2018

Great course, informative, relevant, easy to digest and applicable straight away.

By Kathryn S

Nov 3, 2019

Thank you. Again, more information I didn't know I couldn't live without!

By ABED A A

Nov 28, 2016

I simply love you guys! That explains everything

By Mariana S R

Oct 15, 2016

De los mejores cursos sobre Content Marketing

By fcastilloch

Jan 25, 2021

Great course, great professors.

By Phan T A

Apr 18, 2016

please open capstone soon

By Gerard

Oct 5, 2017

Excellent course!

By Melissa O S

Nov 9, 2020

Excelente curso.

By Rayeed H

Jul 19, 2020

Thank you!!!!

